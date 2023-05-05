The “bike” lions extend their control individually and collectively over the Benin Tour

Ashraf Al-Daghmi also leads the ranking by points with a score of 34n, followed by Algerian Hamza Yassine (29n) and Cameroonian Kamzong Clovis (23n).

It is noteworthy that the Moroccan champion, Ashraf Al-Daghmi, also wears the shirt designated for the best African competitor.

In terms of teams, the “Bicycle Lions” team leads the standings with a score of 40h, 29d and 31s, ahead of Burkina Faso by 5d and 50s and Cameroon by 6d and 8s.

The fifth stage, tomorrow, Saturday, will link the cities of Chihue and Cotonou at a distance of 135 km.

The competitions of this tour take place in six stages, during which the contestants cover a total distance of more than 760 km, to be concluded on the seventh of this month with the organization of the Grand Prix of Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin.