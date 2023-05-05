Home » The “bike” lions extend their control individually and collectively over the Benin Tour
News

The “bike” lions extend their control individually and collectively over the Benin Tour

by admin
The “bike” lions extend their control individually and collectively over the Benin Tour

Ashraf Al-Daghmi also leads the ranking by points with a score of 34n, followed by Algerian Hamza Yassine (29n) and Cameroonian Kamzong Clovis (23n).

It is noteworthy that the Moroccan champion, Ashraf Al-Daghmi, also wears the shirt designated for the best African competitor.

In terms of teams, the “Bicycle Lions” team leads the standings with a score of 40h, 29d and 31s, ahead of Burkina Faso by 5d and 50s and Cameroon by 6d and 8s.

The fifth stage, tomorrow, Saturday, will link the cities of Chihue and Cotonou at a distance of 135 km.

The competitions of this tour take place in six stages, during which the contestants cover a total distance of more than 760 km, to be concluded on the seventh of this month with the organization of the Grand Prix of Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin.

See also  Sousa, my Salernitana can ruin the party at Napoli - Calcio

You may also like

Silke’s double leads Colin to end Leverkusen’s 14-match...

On May 8, the provision of the School...

EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Notice to Shareholders...

Al-Sadiq Al-Ruzaiqi writes: What did Mo Ibrahim and...

Francisca Estévez remembers her first kiss: “it wasn’t...

Reutlingen: Welsch machines and tools successful with new...

It’s already hot… Samsung·LG prepares for the air...

She is Milagros Villamil, the wife and “guide”...

A child drowns in Draa Valley, Zagora Province

After knife attack: School starts again with lessons

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy