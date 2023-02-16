This Wednesday, February 15, together with the representative to the Chamber of Bogotá, Alirio Uribe Muñoz and the senator of the Green Alliance, Ariel Ávila, the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna presented through a press conference the Submission to Justice bill.

The National Government project seeks to dismantle high-impact criminal gangs in the country and advance its purpose of total peace. The same has had the support for its construction of the already mentioned congressmen and the also senator Iván Cepeda.

As explained by Senator Ariel Ávila, the Submission to Justice project “It has 54 articles and does not create or authorize new judges: There is no impunity, that is, there will be 6 to 8 years in prison for those who submit.”

For his part, Representative Alirio Uribe said: “This law does not give political character to any of the members (of criminal gangs) who submit to this law.” After President Gustavo Petro gave the green light to the subjugation law, the project will go to the Superior Council of Criminal Policy. Once reviewed, it will be filed before Congress for its legislative processing.

One of the most relevant sections of the document states that the members of criminal gangs that are protected by the Submission Law may retain only 6% of their assets in exchange for information about their operation. The remaining 94% will remain in the hands of the Colombian government.

