The Biotechnology Exhibition is here, CDMO factory show muscle 3 gear is expected to eat fat list

Asia Biotech Expo will be held on Thursday (27th). This year (2023) will be the first exhibition after the lockdown is lifted. The scale of the exhibition is the largest ever. A total of 19 countries, 800 manufacturers participated in the exhibition, and 2,000 booths were set up. It is one of the three major biotechnology exhibitions in the world. The most watched forum theme is Contract Development and Manufacturing Services (CDMO).

The theme of the 2023 conference is “Embracing Asian Dynamics”, focusing on the three major issues of international investment trends, innovative technology therapy and market supply chain. This year, the “Commissioned Research Organization” (CRO) zone was established for the first time to showcase clinical trials and R&D capabilities; domestic biotech giants Baorui (6472), Taikang Biotech (6589), Taiyao (4746), Dajiang (8436), Zhongyu (4147), Yongxin (4 726) and many other manufacturers took advantage of the situation to flex their muscles and demonstrate their CDMO capabilities.

According to the legal person, electronic stocks are affected by the U.S. stock market and the economic climate, and the bullish momentum has died down. Biotech stocks, inspired by the topic of biotechnology month, are expected to take over as a safe haven for funds. Among them, CDMO stocks are expected to open international links through biotechnology exhibitions, join the ranks of mainstream trends in biotechnology, and create a niche for business.

With the high demand, the compound annual growth rate of the CDMO industry is estimated to reach 14%, and the output value will exceed 100 billion US dollars in 2025. Global CDMO factories are stepping up their steps to expand production capacity. Among them, Baorui, Taikang Biotechnology, and Yongxin are the most optimistic about the market outlook, and they have the best chance to eat fat orders.

