The bishop of Pordenone: the lights are not enough to celebrate Christmas

The bishop of Pordenone: the lights are not enough to celebrate Christmas

PORDENONE. «The illuminations are not enough to warm our hearts, lost in the face of the latest warlike events. Today, not only has God become flesh like us, but by fully assuming our humanity, he has definitively compromised himself with the most vulnerable aspects of the human condition, such as weakness, fragility and poverty”.

Thus the bishop, Giuseppe Pellegrini, at the Christmas mass which he concelebrated, in the cathedral and cathedral of San Marco in Pordenone, with the parish priest don Orioldo Marson, the emeritus Otello Quaia and don Narciso Truccolo.

In his speech, entitled “Jesus the light that illuminates humanity”, the prelate exhorts the communities to look “at the unheard-of Christmas. Historically, for the people of Israel it is a time of darkness, pain and fear. It is the dark and cold night because there is no future in sight and there seems to be no solutions. God seems to have abandoned his people.” Everything changes when «God manifests himself as light. We are still immersed in the darkness of uncertainty, fear of the future, especially for the younger generations, lost in the face of the latest warlike events. And in an attempt to illuminate the darkness that pervades our hearts, we go looking for ever more fragile and inconsistent sensations and emotions, which leave us worse off than before. The illuminations are not enough to warm our hearts!».

In the face of discouragement, however, «nothing is lost; on the contrary, the one who alone is capable of illuminating the dullness of our days and giving true meaning to our lives was born in a cave. He is the light that breaks into the darkness of the world to make life more beautiful and full of meaning”.

