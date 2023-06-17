The bishop of Trieste visits the mosque, it is the first time – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 17 – The problems of families, work, the house and other daily events. These were, among others, the topics addressed by the bishop of Trieste, Monsignor Enrico Trevisi, and by the president of the Islamic community of Trieste, Akram Omar, in their meeting yesterday afternoon, when Trevisi visited the Ar-Rayan Mosque, of Friday, Islamic prayer day. He was the first bishop of the Diocese of Trieste to visit the city mosque.



Several times Msgr. Enrico Trevisi and Akram Omar joined hands while the Islamic faithful were gathered around: North Africans, Turks, Macedonians, Pakistani Afghans.



“Today is the solemnity of infinite love, of our only God”, was repeated on the occasion of the meeting, because the two communities, Catholic and Islamic, “walk together”. Then Msgr.



Trevisi exhorts to “build bridges, overcome prejudices in a dialogue in which everyone is himself, with his own identity, and understands the other”. (HANDLE).

