News

by admin
The Bishops of Togo, meeting in ordinary session from March 7 to 10, 2023, spoke about the situation of sub-Saharan migrants in Tunisia.

They “strongly condemn the racial violence that broke out in Tunisia a few weeks ago against the black populations” and “invite the African authorities to denounce this violation of the fundamental rights of all human beings while providing the necessary assistance to the victims “.

Indeed, Tunisian President Kaïs Saïed shocked national and international opinion on February 21 by announcing that the arrival of sub-Saharan migrants was part of a plot to weaken Arab-Islamic identity in Tunisia. According to him, there is a criminal plan to change the composition of the demographic landscape in Tunisia.

The president also insisted on the need to quickly put an end to this immigration, which he likened to “a desire to make Tunisia only an African country and not a member of the Arab and Islamic world”.

This exit of Kaïs Saïed subsequently generated, in the country, racist acts and hate speech encouraged by the rise of the Tunisian Nationalist Party, a formation which calls for the expulsion of sub-Saharan migrants via an online petition.

Faced with such a situation, some countries such as Guinea Conakry, Côte d’Ivoire and Mali have repatriated their nationals. A situation which did not leave the Bishops of Togo indifferent.

Atha ASSAN

