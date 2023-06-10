The “bittersweet balance” of agriculture

In an exclusive interview for Diario del Huila, Jorge Bedoya, President of the SAC, has established that factors such as rainfall, transportation, cost of living, agro-inputs, among others, have converged to have a variable year in the economic line. Labor reform, another of the transcendental points for the development of the field, according to the manager.

By: Gloria Camargo

There are several factors that have the national agriculture in a balance rope, where they try to recover the impacts generated by previous years, winter, mobility, in addition to the insecurity that is experienced in a good part of the rural area of ​​Colombia.

In an exclusive interview for Diario del Huila, Jorge Enrique Bedoya Vizcaya, President of the Colombian Farmers Society, revealed the pros and cons that the national field is dealing with.

In turn, he pointed out that some of the points of the labor reform must be reviewed again, which will have an impact on agriculture.

How does the national agriculture arrive and in this case of Huila in the middle of this year?

I think it comes with a bittersweet feeling, because obviously the first half of the year is a complex first half due to the lag caused by the impact of production costs that we had during 2022, and of course also the impact that it has generated due to the winters and the effects they generated in terms of transportation, particularly along important roads such as Rosas, Cauca.

What other factors establish this balance in terms of security?

The growing feeling of insecurity is unfortunate, and the same governors of the vast majority of departments have highlighted that extortion does not give up. The appearance of a resurgence of terrorist groups, the homicides against police officers and soldiers in the south-west of the country, there is also violence against rural workers. So that creates a feeling of insecurity.

And in government matters of President Gustavo Petro?

The changes in the cabinet also have an impact, which are legitimate but delay the execution of public policies, to that add that the variation in interest rates until now begins to show a change, and without a doubt, because the great expectation of what could happen with the reforms, which touch the lives of all Colombians and with it the agricultural sector.

What aspects add to the ‘sweet’ part of this balance sheet?

There are factors that for consumers, such as the fact that inflation has started to subside, is good news for consumers. It is also good news that the prices of inputs in the international market have begun to drop, as it is also a good light of hope for our producers. That is what generates that bittersweet balance of the first half of the year. The sector’s growth indicators show that the sector is not doing well.

Faced with the El Niño phenomenon, what is expected for agriculture?

Well, it is an issue that for us is like winter, it is an uncertainty because what the Idema says is one thing, which is very close to what can happen, but for us in the dry season we have to look at the issue of intensity , of what lasts and in the areas where it has a presence.

What is proposed or recommended to minimize a future impact?

The repair mechanisms, because the ideal is that they have water reserves, but not everyone can do that. Hopefully I have insurance coverage, in that I ask the Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Finance, the importance of having more resources for crop insurance for small, medium and large producers, because every day the weather is worse.

The increase in gasoline is also affecting the income of peasants in the food distribution processes.

How would a drought affect agriculture?

Depending on the first variables that we have, we could account for effects on crops, especially in the short cycle and also in some permanent cycles. Faced with what could happen towards the month of November and December, if you have the expectation, because the El Niño phenomenon begins right now in the month of July and depending on how long it extends, well without being fatalistic, you have to look prevention measures, but winter itself has shown us that no matter how many prevention measures are taken, depending on the magnitude of the phenomenon, it can end up being a real problem.

President, what has been the impact on agriculture with the increase in gasoline?

It is a good question and a differentiation must be made. If you look at the majority of cargo transportation by road in the country, we are talking about large trucks or tractor-trailers, these do not move on gasoline, however, the producers in their daily transportation, that is, the majority of motorcycles, in the distribution of food in urban centers, many of them do it with transport that moves with gasoline, in addition to some machinery on their farm, which obviously has an impact. This can definitely have an impact on the cost of living, unquestionably in the food distribution processes.

What is the opinion regarding the project of labor reform for the agrarian sector?

We have been claiming since 2017 that the countryside should have its own labor regime that reflects the reality of what rural employment is. Let me explain, in rural areas, just as there is formal employment, there is a very high informality rate that is 83% and the jobs that are done in the field are seasonal or simply a rural employer can have several workers on the same day, for what we proposed to all the governments, including this one and this was the only one that paid attention to us, that there should be a proper labor regime for the field that recognizes work for the time actually worked or that could be paid for the day worked .

Does the reform being studied take this proposal into account?

The reform leaves out what is essential, which is what I am mentioning to you: that you can be paid for the time that is actually worked. But additionally, in the presentation for the first debate, some things are included that do not make any sense, such as the outsourcing of certain tasks that are not sale or the substantive labor code. The definition of primary activity is absolutely ambiguous and the remedy can be more expensive than the disease and also the issue of the treatment given to agribusiness.

What is your conclusion?

In summary, it is positive that a chapter for the agricultural contract has been thought of, but if it is left as it is, the remedy will be more expensive or the disease will be worse, and that great dream that we had of generating a regime labor for the countryside, as it can end up being a real nightmare, and from what we have seen in the Seventh Commission of the House, it seems that there is no environment for reform.

Crops, especially short cycle and also in some permanent cycles, would be the most affected by dry weather.

Why does it seem like there is no atmosphere?

If the government and the rapporteur community do not modify the reform, obviously it could happen that the process simply does not advance in the Congress of the Republic. It must be borne in mind that the labor reform is not carried out every day, the Government has to try and Congress has to guarantee that this reform serves to combat labor informality that in the country is a shame, this to promote, in addition to the public policies, employment and formal jobs, and of course to protect the rights of workers but without extinguishing them.