The ‘Bizzarri era’ is coming to an end. Next September he will leave Gucci

The ‘Gonzo revolution’ officially draws to a close. After spending 18 years in the company, Marco Bizzarrisince 2015 president and CEO of Guccias well as a member of the executive committee of Dry from 2012, he will leave the number two in French luxury starting next September 23rd.

The news, first leaked by the foreign press and confirmed shortly after by a company press release, follows a radical change in the group’s management, which appointed Frances Bellettinisince 2013 president and CEO of Yves Saint Laurent, in addition to his current role, Kering Deputy CEO. Bellettini will therefore be responsible for the group’s brand development, guiding all the maisons in their next stages of growth. All brand CEOs will report directly to her.

Instead, Bizzarri will be replaced for the time being Jean-Francois Palus, currently general manager of the Kering group, appointed interim president and CEO of Gucci. In his new role he will have the task – as stated in the note issued by the group – of “strengthening Gucci’s teams and operations, while the maison rebuilds its authority and momentum, defining its leadership and organization for the future”. At the same time, Jean-François Palus will leave his position on the board of directors of Kering and will move to Milan. For the moment, the market is also believing in the group’s turnaround: in the morning, Kering shares rose by 6.8% on the Paris Stock Exchange, achieving success – he explains Bloomberg – “the most significant leap in the last eight months”.

Bizzarri’s farewell also comes against all expectations, as the Italian manager seemed already designated to lead the next chapter of the group’s flagship maison, with De Sarno Saturday leading the creative direction. “It’s so obvious that Marco is the CEO of the next chapter of Gucci. I need him to build it with me and I am fully confident that we will succeed ”, he had declared to the American newspaper Wwd Francois-Henri Pinaultpresident and CEO of Kering, last January after the first show in the post era Alexander Michael. The statement came at a crucial moment for the Italian fashion house, which had just said goodbye to Michele, who has headed the creative direction since 2015.

Nominated in the same year, Bizzarri and Michele together built one of the most important chapters of the Florentine brand, both in terms of style, thanks to the maximalist proposals and marketing strategies of the Roman designer, and in terms of turnover. Since their appointment, the duo has in fact helped to triple the size of Gucci to reach sales of 9.73 billion euros in 2021. Since Michele’s arrival in the company, who took over Frida Giannini, Gucci reported growth of more than 35% for five consecutive quarters within the first quarter of 2018, prompting the CEO to set a €10 billion revenue target for the brand in June of that year. During the 26th Fashion Summit Pambianco-PwC the CEO had confirmed the positive trend of the brand, defining themselves as stronger than they were in the pre-pandemic, and revealing a preview that the brand would return to show in the calendar of Milano fashion week in February 2022.

With his appointment from Gucci, Bizzarri, who at the time held the role of CEO of Kering’s Luxury – Couture & Leather Goods division, took over from Patrick of Mark, released from 1 January 2015 together with Giannini. Previously, from 2009 to 2014, Bizzarri was CEO of Bottega Veneta.

“I want to thank Marco for his spectacular contribution to the success of Gucci and Kering, and I wish him the best in his future endeavors,” commented the head of the Pinault group. “I am confident that the changes we are announcing today will position Kering on the path to success and profitable long-term growth.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

