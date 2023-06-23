The black hand in El Alambrado

Unbelievable, but it happened. They stopped the use of the ferry that had become a bridge on the La Vieja river to solve the inability of the Autopistas del Café to quickly rebuild or imagine a solution to the fallen bridge. And, as if to tell it in one of my novels about infamy, the person who stopped traffic across the spell bridge was the river inspector of Salvajina/Calima, a minor Ministry of Transportation official, who monitors the waters of the Celsia hydroelectric dams at those two dams.

The reasons that she uses are totally bureaucratic. It requires those who had the brilliant idea, which did not occur to the owners or the president of Autopistas del Café, that in order for the transport solution for the thousands and thousands of vehicles and tons to continue on the authorized ferry, it complies with a list of bureaucratic requirements that they will not be able to fill in a year.

In other words, Mrs. Cristina Isabel Quinayás, forgets, like the owners of the Autopistas del Café, that the problem is very serious and that it is an urgent solution, not a procedure in 100 state offices.

Of course, it must not have occurred to her to use that macro power to harm the life of the future of Colombia.

Because even if they tell me that I am spinning very thinly, that resolution should have been suggested by the tinterillos that advise the black hand of El Alambrado.

And obviously, he must have made the president of the Autopistas del Café, Mr. Mauricio Vega, jump on one leg, so ungrateful in memory for his ways of acting in the Pereira Chamber of Commerce, when the black hand also reigned there, because it distances the possibility that President Petro has of unilaterally canceling the concession of the roads of the coffee axis that they have had for 25 years.

I don’t know what face the owners of the Autopistas del Café, the Argos group, which in turn owns Celsia, and grinds the water from the Calima and Salvajina, who watches over Doña Cristina Quinayás.

