Home » The block approval of articles in the Health reform worries the attorney – news
News

The block approval of articles in the Health reform worries the attorney – news

by admin
The block approval of articles in the Health reform worries the attorney – news

He warned that procedural defects could be incurred that are established in Law 5, which regulates the Congress of the Republic.

At the press conference, during her visit to Yopal, Casanare, the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, expressed concern about the dynamics of how the legislature is approving en bloc and without further analysis the articles of the Health reform , which has to do with the well-being and life of each Colombian.

The head of the Public Ministry stressed that this practice could negatively impact the system, so it is very likely that, in addition, procedural defects can be incurred that are established in Law 5, which regulates the Congress of the Republic. .



As a representative of the interests of the citizens, one must be vigilant, since due to the desire to quickly approve the texts of this reform, one can fall into the risk of not discussing with reasonable judgment and with in-depth analysis the different texts of the articulated, he indicated.

See also  Villapaiera celebrates the 100th anniversary of the parish

You may also like

жŷ ذóĿ׷_֤

EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 17/05/2023, 16:20...

The first documented kisses occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500...

In Aguachica, 12 minors were poisoned by an...

The course is set again

Nobody claims the body of Junior Roldán alias...

Minor injured in student fight at an educational...

The richness of biodiversity in Guangxi ranks third...

China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an

The social fabric – breaking latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy