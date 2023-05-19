The block approval of articles in the Health reform worries the attorney – news

He warned that procedural defects could be incurred that are established in Law 5, which regulates the Congress of the Republic.

At the press conference, during her visit to Yopal, Casanare, the Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, expressed concern about the dynamics of how the legislature is approving en bloc and without further analysis the articles of the Health reform , which has to do with the well-being and life of each Colombian.

The head of the Public Ministry stressed that this practice could negatively impact the system, so it is very likely that, in addition, procedural defects can be incurred that are established in Law 5, which regulates the Congress of the Republic. .

As a representative of the interests of the citizens, one must be vigilant, since due to the desire to quickly approve the texts of this reform, one can fall into the risk of not discussing with reasonable judgment and with in-depth analysis the different texts of the articulated, he indicated.