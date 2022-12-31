The blood bank is urgent! Call on citizens to help each other and donate blood to save lives!

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-31

Yesterday, Hangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission, Hangzhou Municipal Civilization Office, Hangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League, and Zhejiang Blood Center issued a “Proposal for Voluntary Blood Donation to the People of the City”, calling on citizens to help each other, donate blood, and save lives!

Proposal for Voluntary Blood Donation

Friends of the general public:

Recently, due to the superimposed impact of the new crown epidemic and cold weather, the work and life of citizens are facing new situations, new problems and new challenges. The general public, volunteers and people from all walks of life, talk about the overall situation, seek greater self, and promote virtue, and neighbors watch and help each other Share, serve the society, convey love, and jointly compose and paint the warm background of Hangzhou Shancheng. The current shortage of blood stocks is unprecedented. The flow of people on the streets has dropped sharply, and the number of voluntary blood donations has fallen precipitously. Blood security is facing severe difficulties and challenges. A large amount of blood supply is inseparable from the use of blood for maternal rescue and trauma first aid, blood transfusion for tumor patients to maintain survival, and blood preparation for elective surgery. Every day in Hangzhou, 700-800 healthy citizens donate whole blood and 100 people donate blood components to meet the clinical blood needs of more than 100 medical institutions in the city.

Blood is an irreplaceable precious resource in clinical medical treatment. Every citizen can be an ordinary hero who protects life! At this difficult time, we issue a sincere proposal: I hope that all citizens, especially the party members and cadres, youth members and young volunteers, will take the initiative to act, and actively advocate and practice the voluntary spirit of “dedication, friendship, mutual assistance, and progress”. On the premise of good health and conditions permitting, go out of the house, go to the nearest blood donation service point to donate blood with sleeves, and donate “a helping hand” to protect life. The staff will do their best to maintain the order at the scene, strictly disinfect the environment of the blood donation site, and spare no effort to ensure the health and safety of every blood donor.

There are thousands of ways to love a city. The cold winter has come, and the warm spring is not far away. At this moment, we once again issue an initiative to the citizens of the city: help each other, donate blood, and save lives! Let us unite as one, overcome difficulties together, and protect the hope of life together!

Hangzhou Municipal Health Commission

Hangzhou Civilization Office

Hangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League

Zhejiang Blood Center

December 30, 2022