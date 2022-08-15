Original title: The bloody men’s volleyball team won the Asian Cup and sprinted to the Paris Olympics to create a miracle without admitting counsel

“It seems that in the early 1980s, the Asian trapeze Wang Jiawei led the Chinese men’s volleyball team to beat the Korean men’s volleyball team 3:2 in Hong Kong and rushed out of Asia, and the Peking University students shouted ‘revitalize China‘ and celebrated the whole country!!!! Guys In the second half of the fourth game and the fifth game, I showed my morale and self-confidence, and I hope to make persistent efforts to win the Japanese team and prepare for the next success in the World Championships!!!! Give a thumbs up to the men’s volleyball boy!!!! !”

After the Chinese men’s volleyball team reversed South Korea 3-2 in the Asian Cup semi-final on August 13, an excited Sohu netizen commented that the game he mentioned that made the whole country jubilant happened 41 years ago. And just one day later, the young boys who played energetically really made persistent efforts, swept Japan 3-0, and returned to the top of Asia ten years later!

It has been 75 days since coach Wu Sheng led his disciples to the expedition on May 31. The team traveled back and forth between South America, Asia and Europe, not only reaping the joy of defeating the world powerhouse Brazil men’s volleyball team, There is also the frustration of having to retire because of the new crown infection. They’ve been through so much in more than two months and are in need of a victory to release all their emotions. At this time, the Asian Cup is coming as scheduled.

To be honest, the Asian Cup, which was founded in 2008 and held every two years, is not as important as the Asian Games and the Asian Championships. But as CCTV commentators said in the final broadcast, no victory can be easily won. For the Chinese men’s volleyball team, which has been in a trough for a long time, being down-to-earth and being yourself is the “kingdom”.

After winning the first four games, which were somewhat stumbling, the Chinese men’s volleyball team faced the South Korean team in the semifinals. After falling behind twice in the game and having been awarded three match points by the opponent, just when many bystanders were preparing to wash and sleep in advance, the Chinese men’s volleyball team showed momentum and blood.

20-25, 25-17, 32-34, 29-27 and 17-15, even just watching this series of numbers, many people can feel the thrill of the situation at that time. In the third game, the two sides fought from 22 to 32, and the fourth game from 23 to 27. At this time, if there is no big heart and no domineering, it is difficult for athletes to stand up. Hold your breath.

“Don’t believe in evil, don’t admit to cowardice, don’t admit defeat, insist on spelling first, and strengthen the fighting spirit!” The requirements of the State Sports General Administration for ball events truly reflect this game, and are reflected in the players, coaches and players of the Chinese men’s volleyball team. on the staff.

There is no doubt that winning the Asian Cup is just a small step in the long march of the Chinese men’s volleyball team. For Wu Sheng and his disciples, the ultimate goal is to get tickets for the Paris Olympics. Objectively speaking, the difficulties faced by the Chinese men’s volleyball team this time are only not smaller than those in the Tokyo Olympics. On the one hand, under the circumstance of major changes in the way to obtain qualifications, due to the consideration of epidemic prevention and control, it is almost impossible for the Chinese men’s volleyball team to hold qualifying matches at home. The main opponents compare the world rankings to determine the ownership of an admission ticket. Currently Iran and Japan are ranked 8th and 9th respectively, and China is ranked 19th. The temporary gap is still relatively obvious; in addition, due to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics for one year, The running-in time for the new Chinese men’s volleyball team, which is mainly composed of young players, is very limited. Several important time points are:

September 12, 2022: The men’s volleyball Olympic qualifying team will be determined according to the world rankings;

September 20-October 8, 2023: Men’s Volleyball Olympic Qualifying Tournament;

September 23 to October 8, 2023: Hangzhou Asian Games;

June 24, 2024: The remaining seats for the men’s volleyball team at the Paris Olympics will be determined through the world rankings.

It is not difficult to see that the Olympic qualifying matches and the postponed Hangzhou Asian Games overlap in time. For the host, the significance of achieving good results in the Asian Games is self-evident. At the beginning of the team’s establishment, the Chinese Men’s Volleyball Team once stated to the outside world that the three goals of this team are the Asian Championships, the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Under the premise that the task of the Asian Championships has been completed last year, how to make a choice between the last two competitions may not be a simple decision at the moment.

All kinds of accidents brought about by the epidemic, multiple pressures under the tight schedule and surrounded by powerful enemies, plus the psychological fluctuations of traveling overseas and staying away from relatives, all of which have once made the prospects of the Chinese men’s volleyball team full of uncertainty. And tonight, the team solved the mystery with a victory, and let the Chinese people see their belief, perseverance and tenacious fighting spirit.

Just as Gou Zhongwen, the then director of the General Administration of Sport of China, said at the special meeting of the General Administration of Sport of China to prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Paris Olympics held on February 26 this year,The excellent results achieved by the Chinese sports delegation in the Beijing Winter Olympics have important implications for the preparation of the ball games for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Paris Olympics, and proves that under the strong guarantee of the new national system, competitive sports can be achieved from scratch in a short period of time. It is completely feasible to have, from weak to strong, to develop by leaps and bounds. Like the winter sports, the most important thing for ball sports to make significant progress is not to believe in evil, not to admit defeat, not to admit defeat, to insist on spelling, strengthen the fighting spirit, work hard on the word “win”, and improve the ability to win , to regroup and take the new Long March road.

With the efforts of various aspects, the Chinese men’s volleyball team replaced Russia and gained the opportunity to participate in the World Men’s Volleyball League; under the protection of the new national system, the boys were able to train overseas for a long time and made an attempt to participate in the French league. Although it failed in the end, it also made people see the positive side of the relevant departments’ continuous efforts to make a difference.

It’s really hard to get a ticket to the Paris Olympics, but isn’t it cowardly, shrinking, or “shying away” in the face of difficulties? Absolutely not, facing difficulties and killing him with “seven in and seven out” is the answer that Chinese sports people should give.

Of course, will and determination alone cannot achieve the ultimate goal of entering the Paris Olympics. From the perspective of the Asian Cup alone, there are still some flaws and even problems in the performance of the Chinese men’s volleyball team. Crafted. But no matter whether the future is long or difficult, the Chinese men’s volleyball team has already broken through a bloody path, allowing everyone and even themselves to see a chance to live. Based on this, the team can only hope to achieve new breakthroughs in the World Championships if they prepare carefully and work hard.

After the Asian Cup trip, the Chinese men’s volleyball team will go to Slovenia to prepare for the upcoming Poland World Men’s Volleyball Championship. Perhaps, at this time, Su Shi’s “Ding Fengbo” is the best way to express their state of mind along the way:

Don’t listen to the sound of Chuan Lin slapping leaves, why don’t you roar and walk slowly. Bamboo stick mango shoes are lighter than horses, who is afraid? A cloud of mist and rain for his life.

It is expected that the spring breeze blows and wakes up. Looking back at the place that has always been bleak, when I go back, there is no wind or rain.

Chinese men’s volleyball team, move forward bravely, no matter what!

(Sohu Sports Guo Jian/The picture comes from the official website of the Asian Volleyball Federation)