Home » The boat overturns and ends up in the sea, recovered by the Harbor Office – News
News

The boat overturns and ends up in the sea, recovered by the Harbor Office – News

by admin
The boat overturns and ends up in the sea, recovered by the Harbor Office – News

They end up in the sea, off the coast of “Gabella” in Crotone, after the boat they were on capsizes and they are rescued and recovered by the Port Authority staff. This is the misadventure that occurred to four boaters, two men and two women, all from Crotone.


The four were sailing about half a mile from the coast when, for reasons still under investigation, their five-metre motor boat capsized, causing all the occupants to fall into the water.


The report to the blue number triggered the immediate intervention of a fast unit and a Coast Guard patrol boat, which intercepted the boaters while they were in the sea near the overturned vessel. The four were thus recovered and transferred to the patrol boat.


The boaters were assisted, once they arrived in port, by the 118 personnel who arrived on site. The four, however, although shaken by what happened, are all fine.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  World champions: the fans welcome the Imoco panthers at the Tessera airport

You may also like

Content of the Friday sermon on the topic...

US Government to Continue Deportations of Cuban Migrants...

Obtain one of 202 places for professional internships...

Xi Jinping Encourages Children of Heroes and Martyrs...

Wanted for conviction in Romania, 21 year old...

Suncheon Bay Sky Cube, stopped for an hour…...

Sea Lion Escapes Enclosure at Central Park Zoo...

Colombia asks to create a space of trust...

The Ceremony of Laying Flower Baskets to the...

EU funds: cooperating across borders for better roads,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy