The boat overturns and ends up in the sea, recovered by the Harbor Office – News

They end up in the sea, off the coast of “Gabella” in Crotone, after the boat they were on capsizes and they are rescued and recovered by the Port Authority staff. This is the misadventure that occurred to four boaters, two men and two women, all from Crotone.





The four were sailing about half a mile from the coast when, for reasons still under investigation, their five-metre motor boat capsized, causing all the occupants to fall into the water.





The report to the blue number triggered the immediate intervention of a fast unit and a Coast Guard patrol boat, which intercepted the boaters while they were in the sea near the overturned vessel. The four were thus recovered and transferred to the patrol boat.





The boaters were assisted, once they arrived in port, by the 118 personnel who arrived on site. The four, however, although shaken by what happened, are all fine.



