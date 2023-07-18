Home » The body of an infant in the middle of the waste in the city of Tetouan
News

The body of an infant in the middle of the waste in the city of Tetouan

by admin
The body of an infant in the middle of the waste in the city of Tetouan

Hespress Incidents Photo: Hespress Archives from TetouanTuesday 18 July 2023 – 15:16

Citizens in the city of Tetouan found, today, Tuesday, the body of a newborn baby in a rubbish bin near Saniat El-Ramel market, according to identical local sources.

The same sources suggested that the infant resulted from a sexual relationship outside the institution of marriage, which was brutally disposed of.

The judicial police officers opened an investigation under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution, in order to determine the circumstances and circumstances of the incident and who was responsible for throwing the infant’s body.

In parallel, the infant’s body was sent to the mortuary in Tetouan, pending the completion of the investigation.

Garbage Tetouan infant body

the news

Subscribe now to the Hespress newsletter, to receive the latest news daily

Subscribe

Please check the email

To complete the subscription process, follow the steps mentioned in the subscription confirmation email.

This email cannot be added to this list. Please enter a different email address.>

See also  Coronavirus, positive child: schools closed in San Rufo - breaking latest news

You may also like

Identified the man who jumped from the bridge...

Fazio, I just want to do well with...

‘Coin Controversy’ Kim Nam-guk, disciplinary decision on the...

Family Reunification Parole: How to Apply and Which...

What is known about the victims of the...

Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau Implements Three...

Mafia: Walloon, dialogue with young people is essential...

How sad! Sneyder, the stuttering boy who went...

Environmental crimes, owners of three workshops in Cosentino...

Strong Recovery: Hunan’s Cultural and Tourism Market Flourishes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy