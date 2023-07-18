The body of an infant in the middle of the waste in the city of Tetouan

Hespress Incidents Photo: Hespress Archives from TetouanTuesday 18 July 2023 – 15:16

Citizens in the city of Tetouan found, today, Tuesday, the body of a newborn baby in a rubbish bin near Saniat El-Ramel market, according to identical local sources.

The same sources suggested that the infant resulted from a sexual relationship outside the institution of marriage, which was brutally disposed of.

The judicial police officers opened an investigation under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution, in order to determine the circumstances and circumstances of the incident and who was responsible for throwing the infant’s body.

In parallel, the infant’s body was sent to the mortuary in Tetouan, pending the completion of the investigation.

