On February 7, 2023, the body of Cao Mouying, an 18-year-old girl from Zizhong, Sichuan, was found. The picture shows the “Missing Person Notice” of her family looking for her. (webpage Screenshot)

[The Epoch Times, February 08, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng) On February 7, the body of Cao Mouying, an 18-year-old girl from Zizhong County, Sichuan, was found. At the beginning of last month, Cao Mouying disappeared in the monitoring blind spot at the Shuinan bridgehead of the Tuojiang Bridge in Zizhong County.

On the 8th, “Cover News” reported that in the early morning of the same day, Cao Mouhua, the elder brother of Cao Mouying, a high school student in Zizhong County, Sichuan, posted a message in WeChat Moments: “Sister, you have a good journey.” Cao Mouhua confirmed that Cao Mouying His body was found on February 7th in the Tuojiang River a little below the Zizhong Second Bridge, exactly one month after his disappearance on January 7th. Cao Mouhua said that her sister’s clothes are intact, and she is now under further investigation.

This incident aroused the attention of the Internet in mainland China, and related topics were listed on Weibo and Baidu’s hot search lists.

Netizens left comments questioning: “Suicide? Homicide?” “Why are most of the missing persons found in the river?” Other netizens responded: “Someone will find them on the spot when they jump off the building. There are many people in the building and there is a noise when they jump off the building. If they find them on the spot, they will not say anything.” Missing. Find a secluded place and throw it into the river. No one will find it on the spot, and the body will not be found in a short time. If no one is found, it will be classified as missing.”

According to the aforementioned report, after school ended at 5:35 p.m. on January 7, Cao Mouying, an 18-year-old senior high school student, walked out of the school at 5:42 p.m.

After the first class of evening self-study, the classmates told the head teacher that there was something wrong with the chat records between Cao Mouying and her friend Deng Mou. The chat records show that Cao Mouying once said to Deng Mou: “I will send you something, you can listen to it in half an hour, and then send it to the corresponding person according to the notes.” He also said to Deng Mou to “watch fireworks”, When Deng asked where she was, she replied: “It’s opposite Binjiang Park by the river. I put my clothes here. It’s easy to find.”

That night, the head teacher contacted Cao Mouying’s parents.

On February 2, the Public Security Bureau of Zizhong County, Neijiang City, Sichuan Province issued a notice stating that at 5:58 p.m. After entering the blind spot of monitoring, he lost his trace. At 6 o’clock in the evening on the 8th, a black down jacket and a mask were found by the Tuojiang River about 800 meters away from the Tuojiang Bridge in a straight line. After DNA comparison and family identification, it was confirmed that they belonged to Cao Mouying.

Cao Mouying disappeared for nearly a week, that is, on January 13, the local police did not file a case.

The disappearance of Cao Mouying attracted the attention of the Internet earlier because of the continuous fermentation of the Hu Xinyu case. In addition to the case of Cao Mouying at that time, the disappearance of Zheng Chunmei, an 18-year-old senior high school girl in Jilin City, Jilin Province, in November last year also attracted attention.

On January 30, “Jiupai News” under “Changjiang Daily” reported that Zheng Chunmei’s father, Mr. Zheng, was very worried about his daughter after hearing about Hu Xinyu’s case. He said that there are still no new clues about his daughter; he insisted that he must see his daughter Zheng Chunmei.

The Hu Xinyu case refers to the mysterious disappearance of 15-year-old Jiangxi middle school student Hu Xinyu in October last year in a boarding school with fully closed management and surveillance cameras everywhere. After the incident, the local Public Security Bureau refused to file a case. More than three months later, on January 29, 2023, the Public Security Bureau of Shangrao City, Jiangxi Province suddenly issued a notice saying that Hu Xinyu’s body had been found. The official announcement sparked a lot of doubts from netizens. On the 2nd of this month, Jiangxi Province officials held a press conference to report the case, but netizens still doubted the official statement.

