THE BODY SCREAMES… WHAT THE MOUTH IS SILENT « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Health, by Editorial Office) How much bitterness does it take to turn into diabetes? How much loneliness, resentment, dissatisfaction does it take to manifest cancer? How much anger does it take to turn into gastritis? How many undigested emotions do you need to turn into stomach problems? How many unsaid and saved words have you kept quiet so that they become your throat or thyroid problem? How many dissatisfactions are necessary for infections to originate? How much lack of love is required to generate a dermatitis? And what will be the dose of abandonment for obesity?

Every mischanneled emotion or feeling causes a disease and awakens a dormant ancestral emotional repetitive pattern. How much longer do you want to wait to resolve what is important to resolve in your life and that you force yourself to ignore in order not to face it. Where is your limit to say enough is enough and take concrete actions to change that story that leads you to the exhaustion of your life? Because you know that these situations will not change on their own, but you are realizing that over time they are getting worse. Do not waste more time to live the life you deserve

According to medical studies, 90% of diseases start from emotions, here is the importance of holy your heart and your wounds in order to have a full and blessed life. I invite you to scrutinize your heart today and remove everything that burdens you and makes you sick.

Do not look for peace where you will never find, nor look for happiness and joy where it will never come from, your bones dry up and get sick because of sadness and bitterness… so it is time to let go, it is time to heal and forgive.

Illness is a conflict between the personality and the soul.

Many times… the cold “drips” when the body does not cry.

The sore throat “blocks” when it is not possible to communicate the afflictions.

The stomach “burns” when the anger does not get out.

Diabetes invade, when loneliness hurts.

The body fat when pressed dissatisfaction.

Headache depressed when doubts increase.

The heart “loosens” when the meaning of life seems to end.

The chest “tightens” when pride enslaves.

The pressure rises when fear imprisons.

Neuroses paralyzed, when the inner child bullying.

The fever “warms up” when the defenses explode the borders of immunity.

Knees hurt when your pride is not cowed.

Cancer “kills” when you get tired of living.

And your silent pains? How do they speak in your body?

The disease is not bad, it warns you that you are taking the wrong path

