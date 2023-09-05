The Bogotá – Villavicencio road is enabled after falling rocks

After being closed for three hours, the Bogotá-Villavicencio highway was once again enabled preventively at K54+000, this after the slight fall of material at K56+800, reported Coviandina.

Through X’s account, the concessionaire invited drivers to drive with caution and pay attention to the recommendations of authorized personnel.

(11:42 a.m.). Attention! The authorities enable vehicular passage through the Bogota-Villavicencio concession corridor. Drive with caution and pay attention to the recommendations of authorized personnel. Your Safety is Our Priority! — Coviandina (@CoviandinaSAS) September 5, 2023

About 11:00 in the morning, Coviandina. He pointed out that once the evacuation of the dammed vehicles in the sector was finished.

(10:26 a.m.). At this time the authorities begin the evacuation of dammed vehicles in the K59+000, preventive closure continues in the K56+800. Be attentive to the recommendations of authorized personnel. We will keep reporting. — Coviandina (@CoviandinaSAS) September 5, 2023

The preventive closure began at 08:24 in the K56+800

(8:24 a.m.). At this time, preventive closure is being carried out in the K54+000 direction Bogotá-Villavicencio due to a slight fall of material in the K56+800. Be attentive to the recommendations of authorized personnel. We will keep reporting. — Coviandina (@CoviandinaSAS) September 5, 2023

It should be remembered that on August 17 there was a 6.1 tremor that shook Bogotá. The epicenter was in El Calvario, Meta. As a result of this telluric movement, rocks fell in several sections of the road to the Llano, which was closed for several days.

Last week the gradual passage through this road corridor was enabled, first cargo vehicles entered circulation and currently other cars, public transport buses and motorcycles can circulate

