The Bogotá – Villavicencio road is enabled after falling rocks

After being closed for three hours, the Bogotá-Villavicencio highway was once again enabled preventively at K54+000, this after the slight fall of material at K56+800, reported Coviandina.

Through X’s account, the concessionaire invited drivers to drive with caution and pay attention to the recommendations of authorized personnel.

About 11:00 in the morning, Coviandina. He pointed out that once the evacuation of the dammed vehicles in the sector was finished.

The preventive closure began at 08:24 in the K56+800

It should be remembered that on August 17 there was a 6.1 tremor that shook Bogotá. The epicenter was in El Calvario, Meta. As a result of this telluric movement, rocks fell in several sections of the road to the Llano, which was closed for several days.

Last week the gradual passage through this road corridor was enabled, first cargo vehicles entered circulation and currently other cars, public transport buses and motorcycles can circulate

