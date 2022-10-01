Home News The boiler is on fire, fire in a house in Orsaria: smoke and damage
PREMARIACCO. Fire in a house in via Cividale in Orsaria di Premariacco. The flames, according to the first investigations of the firefighters who rushed with several teams from Udine and Cividale, started from the boiler room on the evening of Saturday 1 October.

A lot of smoke developed in the basement of the house, which then invaded the upper floors as well. The building, from what has been learned, has not suffered structural damage, but work will be needed on the systems.

The carabinieri and the mayor Michele De Sabata also rushed to the scene. “From what I understand – said the mayor – at that moment father and son were at home. The latter was right in the tavern and immediately realized what was happening. They tried to put out the fire, but the house was already flooded with smoke and so the intervention of the firefighters was necessary ».

