We see more and more often: “capable” bikes suitable for transporting goods and people, especially children. They are cargo bikes, preferably pedal assisted. Two wheels (but also three), which have conquered an increasingly large market niche with the electric assistance that has amplified usability: more kilos to carry (some models up to 200 kg), less effort and more kilometers to travel with the eCargo.

A promising phenomenon, which in the transition towards sustainability convinces more and more private companies and companies of delivery. The giant Amazon recently announced the opening of micro-mobility hubs to make more sustainable deliveries in central London using cargo bikes. And in the coming months, more e-cargo bike hubs will follow across the UK.

Diffusion in Europe

In the rest of Europe, the trend has consolidated over the years, with many examples of reconversion of public and private transport in a sustainable way. DHL deliveries travel by cargo bike to Amsterdam and Utrecht, but also through the steep lanes of Lisbon, as well as to Strasbourg, where they operate for many public services, such as the transport of disabled people and road maintenance. Ikea in Spain and Germany offers the cargo ebike service for customers who want to take their purchases home and in Copenhagen some cargo bikes have become taxis. In Poland, small business owners can borrow cargo bikes to increase business and customer services. And so on, with similar initiatives throughout Europe, which aim to decongest the city traffic caused by the increasingly invasive services of delivery.

Alternative to the car

The studies of recent years have amply demonstrated how these vehicles can be a more efficient alternative to cars and commercial vehicles, with a potential saving of 8 tons of CO every year. This is not only a greener alternative, but also a more efficient one: to cover distances within 10 kilometers, electric bikes are the fastest means of transport. An opportunity that Europe has fully seized, as evidenced by cargo sales, which grew by 38% in 2020 and with a further leap of 66% in 2021, according to a study by City Changer Cargo Bike, part of the European Horizon2020 program.

The Italian market is still secondary, but the conditions for rapid expansion are there, thanks to new mobility habits and incentives, which have followed one another on a national and local scale since 2021 (the municipality of Bologna has recently introduced an incentive that can reach up to 1000 euros).