The museum of the Vallenato Music Cultural Center that is built by the Cesar government will have the boots, the belt and the iron mark of the immortal Diomedes Diaz, ‘El Caique de la Junta’.

These elements were already donated by Teodora Daza, wife of José Zequeda, who was the last manager of the Cacique de la Junta and received by the first lady Cielo Gnecco.

Through a trill, the government of Cesar highlighted:

«Teodora Daza delivered to the Government of Cesar a pair of boots, a belt and the branding iron for Diomedes Díaz’s cattle, to be exhibited at the Vallenata Music Center. Thank you Teito for this gesture and the great love for our great Cacique de la Junta ».

The Vallenata Music Cultural and Convention Center has registered a 46% progress to date, as confirmed by the departmental government in recent days.

Andrés Felipe Meza, governor of Cesar, reported that the works in the four nodes on the first and second floors, as well as the works in the basement, have already been completed.

Work is underway on the construction of the surrounding roof, which is more than 10% complete. It will be a five-story building, where the origin and essence of traditional vallenata music will have refuge and defense, it will be the vallenato temple located in the heart of this capital and that the community will be able to start enjoying at the end of December 2023.

