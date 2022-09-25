The mountain: limit and freedom. The 26th edition of “Oltre le Vette” will develop on this theme between 7 and 16 October. The festival dedicated to the themes of the highlands is increasingly proposed as a cultural reference point for the entire territory. In about ten days more than 40 events will take place including meetings with mountaineers and writers, conferences, exhibitions, cinema, theater, music. The heart of the event – which offers many novelties – will always be the capital, but for the first time six other municipalities are involved: Sedico, Cesiomaggiore, Ponte nelle Alpi, Agordo, Alpago and Val di Zoldo.

We will reason, it was said, of “limit and freedom”. Why this title? «Although there is an apparent contradiction between the two words», explains Flavio Faoro, historical curator of the exhibition, «those who experience the mountains know that they set very important limits: geographical, territorial, environmental, climatic. At the same time, however, it offers the freedom to move in an environment where there are no constraints of contemporary society, where everyone can express themselves, even to the point of endangering their own life and the serenity of their loved ones. It is therefore a privileged ground for this reflection ».

It will be an edition that will feature several novelties. One of these is the “writer in residence”. «For a few days», explains the director Valeria Benni, «Tiziano Fratus will be in town, meeting the people and the territory. It will be possible to meet him not only at book presentations, but also in a more daily dimension ».

More specifically, the author will conduct three “sylvan meditations” at 7 am, at Villa Montalban, at the Mussoi park and at Lambioi beach; in collaboration with Fai, together with Anacleto Boranga he will lead a walk in the Vena d’Oro park; he will meet the guests of the city retirement home.

Another new proposal is “Words of paper and mountains”. «A review within the review, with many events in which we will talk about books, through meetings with authors of national fame».

The program is vast and varied. It starts with two previews. Wednesday 5 October at the Civic Library of Sedico will open the photographic exhibition “The photographers of a country”, sponsored by the Municipality of Val di Zoldo; to follow, a reading from “Libera nos a Malo”. Another exhibition will be inaugurated the following evening at the Ethnographic Museum of Seravella: the theme, this time, is emigration from the Dolomites during the twentieth century. A third exhibition will mark the official opening: “Alpimagia” will be set up at Palazzo Bembo, a tale of folk traditions linked to magic in the Alps, through photographs by Stefano Torrione and texts by Paolo Cognetti. Then, until October 16, a rich succession of events. To highlight the encounters with mountaineers, from the one organized by the Cai section of Belluno with the mountaineer Denis Urubko, a 26 8000er mountaineer, to those with Anselmo Cagnati, Nick Bullock and the young walkers of Va ‘Sentiero.

Two important events will see the collaboration of Dolomiti Unesco. In addition to those already mentioned, two other exhibitions will open: at Palazzo Fulcis there will be “Inside creation” by Dino Buzzati, at Bembo there will be an educational exhibition on biodiversity in the Belluno Dolomites National Park.

For lovers of reading, Franco Faggiani, Matteo Melchiorre, Matteo Righetto, Paolo Malaguti will arrive in the city. Several events dedicated to science, anthropology, sociology, from a conference – show by Stefano Caserini on climate change to a conference coordinated by Diego Cason on the theme of the festival. Among the shows, some projections from the Trento Film Festival should be mentioned, the theatrical transposition in the national premiere of Antonio Giacomo Bortoluzzi’s novel “How things are done”, a concert dedicated to Loris Tormen.