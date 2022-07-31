IVREA

In the sign of music, of the hospitality of a dinner in the square in the village of La Martella in Matera: it is the Martellesi cultural and friendship twinning for a day that on 29 and 30 July will mark the relationship between the residents and Ivrea, the birthplace of enlightened entrepreneur Adriano Olivetti, linked to the project that led to the construction of the village with the first special law on the Sassi districts.

This was announced by the “Amici del Borgo” Association of Matera which is carrying out the program of celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the village which will fall on May 17, 2023. On July 29 and 30, with the patronage of the Matera Basilicata 2019 Foundation and the collaboration of the Municipality of Matera, there will be a meeting between the young Wind Orchestra of the Borgo, and the Settimo Vittone Youth Wind Orchestra in CrescenDO representing the city of Ivrea.

The two formations, on July 30th at 9 pm, will hold the final concert in Piazza Montegrappa dedicated to Adriano Olivetti. The children of the inCrescenDO training and their companions will be hosted by the citizens of the village and will participate in a musical workshop and moments of aggregation and musical animation. A convivial moment is also scheduled: on 29 July at 9 pm the children of the orchestral formations and the citizens of the village will all sit together in the square for a community dinner.

«Together we will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Borgo built by the illustrious Ivorian entrepreneur Adriano Olivetti – write the organizers – bringing the music of the Canavese territory and some glimpses of those communities that owe much of their growth of their identity to the figure of Olivetti. Even if there are more than a thousand kilometers that separate our territories, it will be the music and the enthusiasm of many young people that will act as the glue and create the ideal atmosphere for a partnership that will leave its mark. The rhythmic notes of the Carnival of Ivrea, to which Adriano was so attached, the images, the stories and the testimonies of those territories grown in the Olivettian sensibility will fill the alleys of Matera and will help to lay the foundations of a genuine friendship ». –