The boss of the Zibo barbecue restaurant closed for three days: life-saving is the most important thing, everyone can’t do it-猜南网

On April 18th, a netizen posted a video,A notice was posted in front of a barbecue restaurant in Zibo, Shandong: “Because the employees are overloaded, they will be closed for three days.”

Mr. Yang, the owner of this barbecue shop, said,Due to overwork for more than a month, he, his wife, and more than 30 employees in the store were too tired to work. Now it is not about money, but about saving their lives.

Data shows that since March, the search volume of the keyword “barbecue” in Zibo has increased by more than 370% year-on-year. The search volume of the keyword “Zibo barbecue” on the whole platform increased by more than 770% year-on-year. For a while, there was no two in the limelight.

The owner of a barbecue restaurant told reporters that the business in the store is very hot at present. The long queue starts at 5:00 pm every day, and it turns over three times at around 7:00 pm.

The flock of customers and the skyrocketing order volume have made local barbecue masters in Zibo a shortage of jobs. Since the beginning of March, there has been a shortage of barbecue workers, waiters, skewers, and hourly workers. Among them, it is difficult to recruit barbecue masters with a monthly salary of 10,000 yuan.

According to a recruitment platform, dozens of barbecue restaurants in Zibo have issued announcements for the recruitment of barbecue masters. The monthly salary ranges from 5,000 yuan to 11,000 yuan. wait. In addition, barbecue waiters, apprentices, and part-time jobs in barbecue restaurants are also urgently recruited.

