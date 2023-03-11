On March 9, a technical visit and a workshop were carried out with commitments regarding the paving project of the El Morro – Labranzagrande – Vadohondo road.

Initially it was agreed to seek a meeting between the governors of Casanare and Boyacá, so that they have machinery to carry out the maintenance of this route.

During the meeting, it was determined that no additional resources from the agreement have been earmarked for activities such as maintenance, except when an emergency occurs that makes traffic difficult.

The inspector promised to guarantee that no more work fronts will be opened, until those that are already intervened are finished or remain functional. The audit also bears the responsibility of carrying out the pertinent repairs along the way and sharing the results with the oversight.

Regarding the studies and designs, it was agreed at the table that these must include from KM15+00 to the Almorzadereña sector; while for those of section 5, a new proposal with costs will be presented on which actions will be taken to follow.

Regarding the labor contracted with the community, the agreement establishes that the contractor will have to determine the skilled and unskilled labor that is required, so that the interested parties present their resumes, as long as they meet the requirements. .

Regarding the issue of transportation, the community requested that the contractor approach the transporters’ union to resolve doubts and reach agreements that allow the development of the project.

Finally, INVIAS promised to provide milled material, according to the availability of machinery that the governments have, to transport and install it.

These monitoring tables will be held every 3 months and may be virtual or face-to-face.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

