‘The Box Challenge’: Andrea Serna moderates a tense moment and becomes a trend

Gamma is not having a good time after Saskya’s departure due to injury was confirmed. This increased the tension that had been growing between the members. Again, Black, one of the participants of this team, once again expressed his disagreement and the desire to leave the competition. “I want them to take me out,” he said. The situation rose to such an extent that the presenter, Andrea Serna, had to moderate the conflicts.

Faced with his wishes to leave the competition, the participant approached the door of the Gamma house, in an action that is prohibited in the reality show, hoping with this to be removed from it. “Let’s not do shows that the camera is there. It’s my topic, let’s leave it there. I started motivated, with everything. But perhaps one idealized things that were not. The people, another environment. I love the tests, the confinement, the stress, so much noise, that affects me psychologically ”Black said during his performance.