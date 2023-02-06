Home News The boy finished his homework all night and was torn apart by the dog: he broke down and cried. Netizens: the night is white.
The boy finished his homework all night and was torn apart by the dog: he broke down and cried. Netizens: the night is white.

The boy finished his homework all night and was torn apart by the dog: he broke down and cried. Netizens: the night is white.

Many schools choose to start school after the Lantern Festival. For children, catching up with homework has become an important thing in recent days.

According to Henan News News Broadcasting,On February 5th in Fuzhou, Fujian, a boy had to catch up with several all-night winter vacation homework, and when he woke up, he was torn apart by his dog.

Seeing this situation, the boy broke down and cried uncontrollably. The family members had no choice but to comfort him from the sidelines.

Netizens also said that they could hear the sound of heartbreak across the screen. Others said that they simply brought the “perpetrator” Gouzi to the teacher.

In addition, on February 4th, a parent in Taizhou, Jiangsu, posted a video of their children’s homework and night battles before school started, with a commentary: “Let everyone see what Chinese speed is… a pen, a lamp, a Create a miracle tonight!”

Netizens also sighed after watching it, every family is the same, the whole country is unified

