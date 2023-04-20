The boy used a flashlight to illuminate the glass of the store and the glass shattered in a second: Netizens discovered the truth – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future

The boy used a flashlight to illuminate the glass of the store, and the glass shattered in a second: Netizens discovered the truth

On April 18, a strange thing happened in Zaoyang, Hubei.

From a surveillance video, it can be seen that a boy was walking on the road at night,I took a flashlight and took a look at the glass windows of the roadside shops. Unexpectedly, the glass shattered in the next second.the boy also froze in place.

Mr. Wu, the owner of the shop, said: “I thought it was done on purpose, but I was shocked when I checked the monitoring. He (the boy) just shook the flashlight randomly, and all the glass shattered.”

Mr. Wu is also reasonable, bluntly saying that it is impossible to shift the responsibility to the child, and he thinks he is unlucky and reinstalls it.

In this regard, many netizens think thatIt should be that something hit the glass, or the glass itself was about to crack. The sound came out first, and the boy heard it and then shone it on. The glass just shattered. It was just a coincidence, and it had nothing to do with whether the flashlight was shining or not.