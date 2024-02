On November 13 at 8:14 p.m., rescuers responded to the village of Rõuma in Lääne-Nigula municipality.

The brakes of the bus caught fire while towing a bus with a technical fault. The tow truck driver was able to extinguish the larger fire himself with a fire extinguisher. The rescuers cooled down the burned brakes and checked the entire bus to ensure safety.

No further threat was identified.

