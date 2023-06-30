The Bratislava Synagogue is the main exhibit of the exhibition about its architect Culture | .a week

on the occasion of the centenary of the synagogue on Heyduková Street, the Jewish Community Museum prepared an exhibition Architect Artur Szalatnai-Slatinský and Bratislava in its premises. The curators are the director of the Jewish Community Museum Maroš Borský and archaeologist and museum curator Štefan Holčík. According to the first of them, we can consider the synagogue, which is celebrating its centenary, to be the main exhibit. Its construction took place from the spring of 1923 to the spring of 1924.

The uniqueness of this chamber exhibition lies in who talks about the synagogue and its architect. According to Borský, Štefan Holčík is “a Bratislava legend who has dedicated his whole life to Bratislava. But few people know that Mr. Holčík was a family friend of the Szalatnai family, and it is he who takes care of part of the estate of the architect”.

apartment on Laurinska street

The Szalatnais lived in an apartment on Laurinská street. Since they had no children, their neighbors were their immediate family. Before his death, Štefan Holčík went to read to a well-known Slovak architect. Only during the holidays, because he was studying in Prague. “If he hadn’t died three quarters of the time before my graduation, I probably would have gotten into art history, where he wanted to push me,” his former neighbor remembered him. He also admitted that although he studied something else, he eventually became a historian and art historian.

Aunt Szalatnaiová-Slatinská, as he familiarly called her, had such close relations with her neighbors that they helped her after her husband’s death. “She had a bell in her apartment and when she needed something, it rang at our place.

