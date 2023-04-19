Home » The brave bars, a poorly managed problem
What happened at the Atanasio Girardot stadium calls for actions and measures not only in Medellín, but throughout the country, in order to prevent soccer bars from continuing to generate violence.

It is clear that the teams and local governments must do social work with the members of the bars, based on pedagogy and the opening of opportunities that remove these young people from the logic of violence, but social barismo cannot be, under no circumstances, the normalization of extortion in which criminals disguised as fans receive perks in exchange for not generating violence.

What happened in Medellín confirms how dangerous and wrong this scheme is, because when the team stopped receiving certain benefits, the Nacional bar attacked violently.

In this sense, those who justify this behavior are wrong, because it is really unjustifiable. In Colombia, there has been a lack of a strong hand against the so-called barras bravas, many of which have engaged in conduct that must be prosecuted.

In the case in question, the club, in an effort to guarantee peace within the stadium, made the mistake of empowering the bar and reaching economic mediation that ended up validating violence as a pressure mechanism.

In Colombia in general, not only in soccer, pressure mechanisms that border on threat and disturbance cannot continue to be validated to obtain certain benefits. It is what is being seen almost daily on the roads with the blockades.

Going back to the barras bravas, what is required, then, is a job of pedagogy and opportunities, but without blackmail, parallel to a strong-handed security and judicial policy, which sanctions in an exemplary manner those who shield the shirt of a football team to commit crimes.

