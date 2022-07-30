The breakthrough of the 2000th aircraft - the rise of the world's second largest aircraft leasing center in Tianjin Salt-alkali Beach

Drawing by Fang Jinyang and Feng Juan of Tianjin Branch

On the 29th, my country’s aviation history and aircraft leasing history ushered in a historic moment: Tianjin Dongjiang Comprehensive Bonded Zone delivered the 2,000th aircraft.

From 0 to 2000, in more than 10 years, this former salt and alkali flat has developed from the source of financial leasing in my country to the second largest aircraft leasing center in the world after Ireland, with business accounting for about 80% of the country. One out of every two or three domestic transport aircraft is leased through Dongjiang.

On July 29, the ARJ21 regional aircraft, which was officially delivered in the form of leasing, was parked in the hangar of Tianjin Binhai International Airport.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhao Zishuo

With the continuous expansion of the industrial territory, Dongjiang has broken the monopoly of international giants and “leased” 600 billion yuan of new industries, which has significantly reduced the cost of aircraft acquisition in my country. The once “luxurious” air travel “flyed into the homes of ordinary people”.

2,000 aircraft, marking the new height of China‘s aircraft leasing

On the morning of the 29th, a domestic ARJ21 aircraft was delivered to Air China Co., Ltd. by Agricultural Bank of China Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. in Tianjin.

“This is the 2,000th aircraft delivered by Dongjiang since 2009, marking a new height for China‘s aircraft leasing service, air transport industry and aircraft manufacturing industry,” said Yang Liu, director of the Management Committee of Tianjin Dongjiang Comprehensive Bonded Zone.

Aircraft leasing is known as the “jewel in the crown” of the leasing industry. Among the top 50 global aircraft leasing companies in 2009, there was only one Chinese-funded company. Today, this number has become 15, and 8 of them have entered the top 20 in the world. The vast majority of them took off from Eastern Xinjiang.

As the world‘s second largest aircraft leasing center, Dongjiang has delivered 2,000 aircraft, covering more than 70 types, serving more than 40 airlines at home and abroad, with assets worth 600 billion yuan.

2,000 aircraft, what does it mean for my country’s aviation industry?

“Compared with leasing through overseas companies, the comprehensive cost of Dongjiang has dropped by more than 10%, saving tens of billions of yuan for airlines, which has been transferred to the fare, and has driven more people to choose air travel. This has contributed to the rapid development of my country’s air transport industry. Provide strong support.” Yang Liu told reporters.

On July 29, the ARJ21 regional aircraft, which was officially delivered in the form of leasing, was parked in the hangar of Tianjin Binhai International Airport.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhao Zishuo

From 2010 to 2021, China‘s registered transport aircraft increased from 1,597 to 4,054. Among them, the transport aircraft leased through Dongjiang accounted for more than 1/3.

“The rapid development of the aircraft leasing industry has released a signal of high-quality development in my country,” said Zhang Wei, the publisher of the China (Dongjiang) Financial Leasing Industry Development Index and chair professor of Tianjin University.

The rapid development of aircraft leasing has also effectively served the domestic aircraft manufacturing industry.

“Up to now, more than 80% of the domestic ARJ21 aircraft have been delivered through leasing, and more than half of them have been completed through Dongjiang.” said Huang Zuhuan, the relevant person in charge of the Marketing Center of COMAC.

From 0 to 2000, break out and try new ways

China‘s aircraft leasing began with the helplessness of the “0th aircraft”.

In 2009, the first Airbus A320 produced in Tianjin rolled off the production line and was intended to be leased to a domestic company, but was faced with the dilemma of “two ends inside and the middle outside”.

“Why do Chinese people lease planes produced on the ground in China? Why do they go abroad to lease them back?” said Liu Qingliang, director of the Free Trade Bureau of the Dongjiang Comprehensive Bonded Zone, who was personally experienced at the time. The fledgling Chinese leasing industry was full of ambitions.

Ideal plump, realistic skinny. At that time, airlines could pay import duties in installments by renting aircraft overseas; however, they had to pay in one time domestically, which required a large amount of capital. Eventually the business went to Ireland.

The pain point is the innovation point. But taking the first step is not easy.

How to set up a company, how to manage customs, how to pay taxes… There is no ready-made policy. In the past few months, the staff of Dongjiang have been almost “long” in Beijing, persevering to win the support of various departments.

On July 29, the ARJ21 regional aircraft, which was officially delivered in the form of lease, landed at Tianjin Binhai International Airport. Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Ma Cheng)

At the end of 2009, the country’s first bonded aircraft leasing landed in Dongjiang, opening the curtain for the rapid development of aircraft leasing in my country.

“Aircraft leasing involves a wide range of areas and is difficult to innovate, but Dongjiang has not stopped for a moment,” said Shi Jinfeng, deputy director of the Financial Leasing Promotion Bureau of Dongjiang Comprehensive Bonded Zone.

For more than 10 years, Dongjiang has boldly ventured and tried boldly. Pilot operating leases to collect foreign currency rents, implement remote customs supervision, and carry out pilot projects for the facilitation of foreign debts of financial leasing companies… With the continuous “unlocking” of policies, Dongjiang has explored dozens of aircraft leasing models, which are interpreted with many “first orders in the country” Innovative charm.

“Aircraft leasing is highly personalized, and each business has different policy requirements.” said Li Peng, deputy general manager of ICBC Aviation Financial Leasing Co., Ltd., but Dongjiang’s strong “policy supply force” escorted the industry.

Open the third 1000 to create a radiant global influence

From serving the domestic market to “renting globally and renting globally”, Dongjiang continues to expand the world map of Chinese leasing.

Not long ago, Dongjiang completed the customs procedures for a cross-border sub-lease aircraft in one day. “The transfer of overseas aircraft assets to Dongjiang demonstrates the company’s confidence in Dongjiang’s re-transaction and transfer,” said Xu Feng, general manager of China Southern Airlines International Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

On July 29, the ARJ21 regional aircraft, which was officially delivered in the form of leasing, was parked in the hangar of Tianjin Binhai International Airport.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhao Zishuo

At present, Dongjiang Aircraft Leasing has entered a period of maturity and deepening. From the initial combination of “lease + capital”, it has been upgraded to an aircraft asset management system integrating financing, transaction, technology, supervision, airworthiness, registration, etc. + Repair”, “Leasing + Modification” and other modes.

“From the capital side to the asset side, we are entering the most valuable link.” Shi Jinfeng said.

Data shows that the annual transaction volume of Dongjiang aircraft assets has increased from less than 20 in 2019 to more than 70 in 2021, especially the rapid growth of cross-border transactions, accounting for about half of 2021.

From domestic to overseas, Dongjiang has successively cooperated with airlines in Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries to carry out offshore aircraft leasing business.

“Having the advantages of a comprehensive bonded zone and a pilot free trade zone, Dongjiang still has great potential and space,” said Yu Ying, managing partner of KPMG’s government and public utilities industry.

On July 29, the ARJ21 regional aircraft, which was officially delivered in the form of lease, landed at Tianjin Binhai International Airport.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhao Zishuo

It took 8 years to deliver the first 1000 and only 5 years for the second 1000. When will the third 1000 be achieved? “Although affected by the global epidemic, we are still confident that it will be completed within five years.” Yang Liu said that in the future, China‘s plan will serve the world.

Standing on the new runway with 2,000 aircraft delivered, a blueprint for building a global aircraft leasing center with world influence is slowly unfolding. (Reporters Liu Yuanxu, Wang Jinghuai, Li Ting, Liang sister)

[

责编：丛芳瑶 ]