Today the laying of the first stone of the cycle and pedestrian walkway on the Campea stream, the president of the Region Luca Zaia in action on the excavator. “The 52-kilometer route will be dedicated to slow and sustainable tourism”

FARRA DI SOLIGO. The 52-kilometer Unesco Way, in four stages, between Vidor and Vittorio Veneto, up and down the Prosecco hills and edges, will be inaugurated next spring. Together with the “Bridge of Humanity” – as it will be called – on the Campea stream, between Farra di Soligo and Follina, of which today the president of the region Luca Zaia has laid the first stone. Getting on an excavator, Zaia drew a hole to perfection and someone, among the numerous guests, commented: “The president is ready to be the European Commissioner for Agriculture in two years’ time.” And today, on the banks of the Campea, looking up at the Prosecco hills, Zaia has recommended maximum respect for the environment, because in this Unesco heritage, biodiversity is well balanced: half woods and half vineyards. Then? No more square meters of concrete, but also no trash along the 52 kilometers of the Way, “because you have to take the waste home with you”.

The ceremony of laying the first stone in Farra di Soligo

So much so that there he would have preferred a Tibetan bridge over the stream, lighter, more sustainable, but the Superintendency said no, preferring a traditional bridge, but in wood, as well as concrete. The ceremony was attended, among others, by Marina Montedoro, president of the Association for the Heritage of the Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene; Marco Taccini, president of Veneto Strade; Mattia Perencin, Mayor of the Municipality of Farra di Soligo and Paola Carniello, Councilor of the Municipality of Follina.

There were numerous mayors, the parliamentarian Angela Colmellere, the regional councilors Elisa De Berti and Federico Caner, numerous regional councilors. «The cycle and pedestrian walkway and the Cammino perfectly represent the idea of ​​slow tourism, a journey to discover valleys, streams, woods, vineyards, meadows, hills» said Zaia. “The work we are inaugurating today – underlined Montedoro – is a fundamental infrastructure not only to give continuity to the Way that crosses the Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, but also to connect the Municipalities of Farra and Follina, facilitating anyone wishing to walk or ride a bike on our hills ».

President Taccini acknowledged that it is a minor work in terms of cost and size compared to those that are normally carried out by the company, “but it is a very important work for what it represents for the Way”. The route of the Way starts from Vidor, winds through Colbertaldo, the southern hills of Valdobbiadene, Col San Martino, the Vedette di Farra di Soligo, Premaor di Miane, the Tre Ponti di Follina, the area of ​​Cison with Zuel di Qua and di Là, Arfanta, Tarzo, Nogarolo, to reach Serravalle. A dream that comes true, after so many years of waiting, both for the mayor Perencin and for the commissioner Carniello. The work started yesterday was financed with regional funds and will be carried out by Veneto Strade for a cost of approximately 200 thousand euros. “This cycle and pedestrian path will be our way to Santiago de Compostela, an element of development of the eco-compatible tourist offer that already today has 250,000 tourists a year, 66% of them foreigners, but which in some years can reach a million 250 thousand »concluded Zaia.