Rabih Hreimat, the dean of the Royal Army football team, entered the circle of interest of some Arab clubs to contract with him during the current summer transfer period, after he strongly presented his credentials with the “military” battalion during the last football season.

“Hesport” learned, from informed sources, that Harimat is among the required names in one of the Saudi League clubs, the first division, starting next season, as the management of the club interested in the player is waiting for the “green light” from the technical staff before making an offer to the Royal Army to buy the remainder of his contract. .

The same sources indicated that Harimat is also on the table of one of the UAE ADNOC League clubs, at a time when the Royal Army does not intend to release him during the current summer transfer period.

The contract that brings women to the Royal Army Club extends until the end of the next football season, noting that he contributed greatly to crowning his team with the professional league title in its latest edition.

It is noteworthy that Rabih Hreimat, who previously defended the colors of Al-Fateh Rabat, Association of Sale, Club Kenitra and Morocco Fez, played 44 matches with the Royal Army last season, during which he scored only one goal.

