The brilliant illustrations of Yuval Robichek: between minimalism and creativity

The brilliant illustrations of Yuval Robichek: between minimalism and creativity

Hhere are many illustrators who tell the story of the couple’s relationships, and those feelings and moods related to them.

Many focus on all that is beautiful in love, in hugs, in sharing moments and choices that somehow change lives.

Yuval Robichek, illustrator, has decided to focus his artistic production on the more realistic, complex and sometimes comic side that relationships can have.

After studying “Humor in the Arts” at the School of Visual Arts in New York, he focuses his work on illustrations about human relationships.

His works are simple, with few strokes and flat colors that, however, are filled with deep meanings.

