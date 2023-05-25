The British Parliament recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

On May 25, the British Parliament adopted a resolution recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. She presented the corresponding resolution in the House of Commons Conservative Party MP Pauline Letham. She was the author of this resolution. The politician named the relevant decision “a message to the Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin in connection with the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine”. She recalled that the famine in Ukraine at the beginning of the 1930s was artificial and was caused by the forced harvest of Ukrainian peasants.

In addition, Lethem drew parallels with today’s situation in Ukraine — when Russia steals Ukrainian grain from the occupied Ukrainian territories. The corresponding decision was unanimously adopted by the House of Commons.

“The Soviet Union killed millions of Ukrainians with the policy of forced starvation and forced migration. And this is reminiscent of what is happening now in Ukraine. Like Stalin in the 1930s, Putin’s goal today is to destroy the Ukrainian nation and the concept of Ukrainian identity… That is why we must reassure the Ukrainian power and the international legal order that the UK – at least the British Parliament – will not ignore war crimes and crimes against humanity” Lethem said.

Other deputies who spoke in support of the decision called the need to recognize the Holodomor as genocide a manifestation of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and a signal that hunger cannot be used as a means of waging war.

“Today, the British Parliament rightly decided to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide. We hope that this will help remember and honor the memory of millions of Ukrainians who died of hunger. We stand for our friends in Ukraine,” she wrote member of the parliament, head of the committee on foreign affairs Great Britain Alicia Cairns on twitter.

In general, the parliaments of almost three dozen countries in the world, including in Europe, have already recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

