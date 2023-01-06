«The very strong bond that unites the regional community to the Christian rites of the Epiphany of the Lord is a symbol of a community that has kept its roots firm, without wavering, despite all the difficulties it has had to face in the past and in particular in recent years hard test.

It is a community that does not want to forget its history, which is proud of it and which meets on this very important date of the calendar to strengthen the alliance with its land and its traditions”.

Thus the deputy governor of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region Riccardo Riccardi who took part in the mass of the Spadone, an ancient Christian rite which is celebrated on 6 January in the cathedral of Cividale in the presence of numerous religious, military and civil authorities, including the mayor of the ducal city, Daniela Bernardi.

«The strength of this very ancient mass is released through its main symbols: the sword, the Gospel book and the feathered helmet of the deacon, through the richness of his gestures, with the readings, the songs of ancient Aquileian melody, with the profound solemnity with a Gregorian tone», Riccardi said on the sidelines.

«The great participation of the community in the epiphanic Christian rite of Cividale highlights the will of everyone to want to overcome, without breaking down, the moment of difficulty we are experiencing and to thank, after the toughest moments of the pandemic, for having overcome difficult trials, disarming, disorienting, unexpected, with the awareness of having come out stronger in the soul”, added the deputy governor.

«We know that there is still a lot to do but we also know that the community of our region has within itself the ability to react and transform. this is the great strength of the population that lives in Friuli Venezia Giulia, today as in the past. who does not forget values, who does not fear sacrifice, who does not allow herself to be frightened by difficulties, who is the first to step forward to help others by forgetting herself, beyond all selfishness: this is the important message of the epiphanic mass, in the extraordinary choreography that makes this rite not an important moment of profound reflection but also a moment of recognition of identity, of union beyond all the particularities”, concluded Riccardi.

«Solemnity, religious and pagan tradition, majesty and popular appeal: the Mass of the Spadone, historical re-enactment of the entry of the patriarch Marquardo von Randek in 1366 into Cividale, symbol of the spiritual and at the same time military and civil power of the Church, is held every year renewed in the Roman capital Forum Iulii. What we perhaps do not remember enough is that already then there existed, yes, a powerful man who decided on the life and death of his subjects, but at the same time he too had to make use of the judgment of a consultative, legislative, judicial and government body which was the Parliament of Friuli at the time». This was the reflection of the president of the regional council, Piero Mauro Zanin, on the sidelines of the broadsword ceremony and the historical re-enactment which took place as every year between the cathedral and the main streets of Cividale.