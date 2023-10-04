The brother of the Emir of the State of Qatar congratulates Morocco after it was chosen, along with Spain and Portugal, to host the 2030 World Cup finals.

*Electronic science*

The brother of the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, congratulated his brothers in Morocco on the occasion of FIFA’s selection of Morocco, Spain and Portugal to organize the 2030 FIFA World Cup finals.

The President of the Qatar Olympic Committee previously said on his page on the “X” (Twitter) platform, “We congratulate the brothers in the Kingdom of Morocco on the selection of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) for the bid of Morocco, Spain and Portugal to organize the FIFA World Cup in 2030..🏆.”

The brother of the Emir of the State of Qatar added on the “X” platform, “Historic hosting by another Arab country of one of the most important sporting events in the world.”

