A tight calendar and many urgencies. It is the road along which the government works to compose the puzzle of the various economic dossiers: a not easy joint, but which is beginning to take shape. The estimates of the programmatic deficit that are being defined in the Nadef update outline the initial dowry from which the budget law starts, a figure between 10 and 21 billion.

Furthermore, whatever the final value of the maneuver will be, it is certain that the largest share, three-quarters of the resources, will be allocated to what the government considers the priority: the aid package to help families and businesses on the expensive energy front. . The dossiers already open on the table of the government and the ministry of the economy are many. And the intention is to work with a very tight schedule to ensure full compliance with the deadlines. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Mef owner Giancarlo Giorgetti took stock yesterday together with other ministers to decide how to proceed.

It begins with the integration of the Def

The timeline drawn up starts from the integration of the Update to the Def, which the outgoing government has developed only in the tendential part: the programmatic framework, for which the latest Istat data on GDP are expected in the third quarter scheduled for Monday , should set the deficit bar in 2023 at a value between 3.9% and 4.5% of GDP. Considering that the trend forecast is 3.4%, this would open up a room for maneuver for the next year between 9.5 and 20.8 billion. The Nadef should arrive in CDM, together with the update of the Budget Planning Document (Dpb) and the Report on tax evasion inherited from the previous government, in early November, in any case by next week.

Once this piece has been completed, it will be the turn of the Report on budgetary adjustment, which requires the approval by an absolute majority of Parliament, necessary to be able to use the ‘treasure’ of about 9.4 billion of minor deficit left by the Draghi government to finance the new aid decree ‘quater’. But we are also working to be able to find other resources, looking in the folds of the budget, so as to be able to enrich the decree (which will almost certainly contain the extension to December of the tax credits for energy-intensive companies and the petrol discount) with some measure considered more incisive for families and businesses: it could be a replica of the € 150 bonus already granted in November, or the introduction of a six-month shield for innocent arrears for those unable to pay their bills. The work is still in progress, but it aims to close by mid-November: the international commitments of the premier will also dictate the arrival of the new decree in the cdm, who will be in Sharm El-Sheikh on 7 and 8 November for Cop27.

The yard of the maneuver, Pd in ​​charge with the counter-proposals

Once the decree is made, all efforts will be concentrated on the maneuver. The opposition is also looking forward to it: the Democratic Party is preparing its counter-proposals and has already announced three days of mobilization to present them. Three quarters of the resources of the maneuver, government sources say, will go to the energy package, the rest to other measures. Work is being done on the wedge (sure that the 2-point cut is given continuity) and on pensions (the staircase on January 1st is to be avoided); to increase the disposable income of families, an extension of primary goods with VAT reduced to 5% is being studied, which could include products for children as indicated by the FdI program.