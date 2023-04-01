The Valledupar Municipal Youth Council (CMJ) were assigned $100 million from the Social Management Office of the Mayor’s Officeresources that will have to be approved by the corporation with their respective investment projects.

About 30% of that budget will be allocated to operating expenses of the CMJ, which includes the guarantee of participation in youth assemblies at the municipal, departmental and national levels.

He 70% will be distributed in strategic projects for the materialization of public youth policy. During the third regular session, the Council began to compile initiative proposals for the benefit of this population.

PROPOSED PROJECTS

Until now have discussed 9 of them, among which there are activities such as sports championship, youth entrepreneurship fair and strengthening leadership in the townships of Valledupar.

Once they have completed this process, they will have to agree with Social Management, directed by Karen Estrada who assured that the counselors make the request “of the projects that they want to carry out because to move the resources it is necessary to adjust to some goals of the Development Plan, then it is reviewed, it is analyzed how they could be done and socialization”.

Estrada has made a call to expedite the process, “because it’s already 3 months of the year” and the objective is that the ideas can be executed in this term. From the CMJ they affirmed that during the next weeks there will be ordinary and extraordinary sessions, they estimate that in the month of June the execution of the policies will begin.