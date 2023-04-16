The Bundesliga table is deceptive for Werder Bremen

3
#WERDER
Individual review of the Werder game
Friedl is beside himself, Philipp a ray of hope
Maximilian Philipp replaced Niclas Füllkrug in Werder’s starting line-up, scored the lead and also played well in other ways. Bremen’s defense, on the other hand, did not have a good day. The individual criticism.
#WERDER
#PROS
#LEONARDO BITTENCOURT#NICLAS FILLING JUG#MARVIN DUCKSCH#NIKLAS SCHMIDT
See also The sudden death of the director of the Panjin Education Bureau in Liaoning has caused speculation | Engage in broken shoes | Liaoning