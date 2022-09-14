The “caseìn” of Salvatronda becomes a place of inclusion for the disabled: this thanks to the new management of Good Neighbors srl, a benefit company, which has relaunched the historic point of sale also in this key, as well as establishing a commercial center for the castellana hamlet.

The idea of ​​the four partners – Stefania Baldin, Antonino Cammareri, Matteo Guidolin and Daniele Manente – was to demonstrate that disability can create economic value and that social inclusion can be facilitated in carrying out everyday activities.

It all began last March when the Buoni Vicini takes over the shop from the Parisotto family who had run it for nearly fifty years. The idea is to continue to offer this service in the area, also taking advantage of the fact that the experience of the pandemic has revived the importance of proximity shops: not only from a commercial but also from a social point of view, such as place of meeting, of communitywhere to cultivate relationships, also where you can ask for help in case of difficulty.

A place “where you can find a smile, some friends and maybe exchange a few words”, says Stefania Baldin, coordinator of the parish preschool of Salvatronda and president of Buoni Vicini srl. But to this we want to add something more. And this is where the idea of a store not only “social” but also inclusive.

Buoni Vicini therefore turns to all‘Ulss 2 and the thing finds the immediate interest of the SIL, the work inclusion service of the same Ulss, where customized projects are developed to accommodate and involve the disabled.

Concretely, the project starts in August and has now come to life. The store staffo was also selected on the basis of voluntary and / or professional experiences in the world of disability, therefore able to give the right attention to the beneficiaries of the project.

And now the intention is not to stop there: “Combining social inclusion with the fundamental presence of neighborhood shops is the real challenge”, says the creator of Buoni Vicini, Daniele Manente, “this first experience aims to become a project pilot to open other stores with the same characteristics ».

«What we wanted to propose», adds the shareholder Matteo Guidolin, «was a place where we could really do shopping in the heart of the country “. –