time:2022-12-29 14:02:18

source:Yueyang Daily All Media Interview Center

reporter:Chen Yi

The Bureau of the Third Session of the Ninth National People’s Congress held the fourth meeting

Cao Puhua, host Li Zhi, Wang Tao, Mana and others attended

All Media News from Yueyang Daily (Reporter Chen Yi)On the morning of December 28, the Bureau of the Third Session of the Ninth Municipal People’s Congress held its fourth meeting. Municipal Party Committee Secretary Cao Puhua presided over the meeting, Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Mayor Li Zhi, city leaders Wang Tao, Mana, Xiang Weixiong, Xie Qun, Li Jianhua, Xie Yunce, Li Yongfeng, Liu Xiaoying, Zhao Yueping, Huang Junjun, Yu Wen, Tian Wenjing, Zhang Zhong Yu, Wen Chunfang, Secretary of the Working Committee of Yueyang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Huang Jianwen, former Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Wang Sixin, member of the party group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and nominated by the Secretary-General, attended the meeting.

There should be 73 members of the presidium at the meeting, but 72 actually arrived, meeting the quorum. The meeting listened to the report of the organization group of the conference secretariat on the deliberation and discussion of the draft list of candidates for the general election. discuss.

Attending this meeting were the Deputy Secretary-General of the General Assembly and the heads of various groups of the Secretariat.