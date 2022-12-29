Home News The Bureau of the Third Session of the Ninth National People’s Congress held the fourth meeting
News

The Bureau of the Third Session of the Ninth National People’s Congress held the fourth meeting

by admin

time:2022-12-29 14:02:18
source:Yueyang Daily All Media Interview Center
reporter:Chen Yi

The Bureau of the Third Session of the Ninth National People’s Congress held the fourth meeting

Cao Puhua, host Li Zhi, Wang Tao, Mana and others attended

All Media News from Yueyang Daily (Reporter Chen Yi)On the morning of December 28, the Bureau of the Third Session of the Ninth Municipal People’s Congress held its fourth meeting. Municipal Party Committee Secretary Cao Puhua presided over the meeting, Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary and Mayor Li Zhi, city leaders Wang Tao, Mana, Xiang Weixiong, Xie Qun, Li Jianhua, Xie Yunce, Li Yongfeng, Liu Xiaoying, Zhao Yueping, Huang Junjun, Yu Wen, Tian Wenjing, Zhang Zhong Yu, Wen Chunfang, Secretary of the Working Committee of Yueyang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Huang Jianwen, former Secretary-General of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Wang Sixin, member of the party group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and nominated by the Secretary-General, attended the meeting.

There should be 73 members of the presidium at the meeting, but 72 actually arrived, meeting the quorum. The meeting listened to the report of the organization group of the conference secretariat on the deliberation and discussion of the draft list of candidates for the general election. discuss.

Attending this meeting were the Deputy Secretary-General of the General Assembly and the heads of various groups of the Secretariat.

See also  Work accidents: Cub, close businesses if responsible dead

You may also like

Doctors Without Borders: “If Italy keeps humanitarian ships...

Tommaso Cerno and Stefano Balloch got married: the...

Optimizing the inbound flight guarantee process at ports...

From Twitter to Facebook, who is in Meloni’s...

Civil Aviation Administration: From January 8 next year,...

Maneuver Meloni in the Senate without the mandate...

36-year-old worker dies during the pipeline works in...

Hit by a flame while handling the brushcutter,...

New Crown Epidemic Prevention Master Says｜Zhang Wei: Eat...

Boom of infections in China. From the expert...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy