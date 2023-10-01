The bus went off the road in Bursa! – Bursa News – Regional News

According to the information received, Istanbul-Fethiye voyager Musa The passenger bus with plate number 34 BHG 390, under the management of T., went off the road while traveling towards the bus terminal on Bursa Ring Road, where the downpour was effective.

The bus, which passed through the barriers, was able to enter the wooded area and stop. After the accident, 112 Emergency Service was sent to the scene. AFAD ve fire Department teams were dispatched. Passengers were evacuated from the bus by the teams.

2 passengers slightly injured, health He was taken to hospital by his team. Work has begun to rescue the bus from the wooded area.

