The business that Silvestre has been in since he retired from music

Recently the vallenata music singer Silvestre Dangondtogether with the lawyer Abelardo de la Espriella and the also Puerto Rican singer Gilberto Santa Rosa inaugurated the piano bar ‘Místico’ in Miami.

This new business del urumitero is the project to which he has dedicated himself since he announced his temporary retirement from music last December.

“It was all a successDe la Espriella said. In the inaugural event, the vallenato singer and the Puerto Rican interpreted the song ‘Matilde Lina’ while holding hands they pretended to play the piano and had a drink of whiskey.

‘Místico, piano bar’ became the fourth prosperous business for the protagonist of Leandro Díaz’s bionovela. It must be remembered that Dangond has the following businesses: Ron Defensor, the car dealer ‘Take the key’, and the record company ‘Music Dreams Records’.