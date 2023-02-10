Last Tuesday, February 7, in the afternoon in front of the Congress of the Republic, about 100 members of the Association of Education Workers of Cauca (Asoinca) blocked the facilities in order to be heard since they have a list of demands focused on the requirement to the National Government not to allocate health resources to the EPS but to have an autonomous control of the funds. The scene in which there was no confrontation with the Public Force was marked by several demonstrators who were dressed in garments that had the face of the guerrilla Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara printed on them.

In this regard, the controversial opposition figure María Fernanda Cabal, tweeted a comment criticizing the teachers for wearing clothing with the guerrilla and questioning the type of education they could impart to young Colombians. The congresswoman from the Democratic Center indicated that those professors did not teach classes but rather gave indoctrination.

“What class will these “teachers” teach? What example will it be for the new generations, to see their teachers wearing clothes with the face of the murderer Ché Guevara? They don’t teach, they indoctrinate!”

Although the far-right politician was not the only one to question the teachers’ clothing, the president of Congress Roy Barreras himself suggested that what was witnessed in the capitol was an expression of some guerrilla group.

“I wonder if this blockade of Congress is a legitimate union protest for health resources or an expression of groups related to the ELN as their outfits and harangues suggest. If so, is it an illegal political expression of a group in arms? Is it part of some ‘partial deal’?”

Barreras’ pronouncement did not take long to generate discontent in various sectors of the government and alternative movements, as was the case at the Polo Democrático where one of the members of the caucus described Barreras as a “moral hit man.”

“The stigmatization is a reflection of the systematic discrimination of popular struggles. Stigmatization is the expression of a moral hit man who is silent when the dead fall”, councilor Rober Daza trilled. In turn, Roy Barreras indicated that he rectified what was said, although he rejected the accusation of “moral hit man.”

“Dialogue is always the way. I delete my trill of discord but help me unlock the entry of citizens of all regions who have the right to enter the Capitol. The protest without blockade is legitimate”, published the president of Congress who effectively deleted the tweet in which he linked the demonstrations with expressions similar to those of the ELN.

Another of the people who questioned the president of Congress was the Senator of the Historical Pact María José Pizarro who pointed out: “The easy way is to stigmatize them, the difficult way is to find solutions. I opt for the difficult one. I invite you to sit down and talk to them.”

Asoinca’s disagreements

Among its demands, in addition to education, is the issue of improving the health system in the department. These struggles are what they have been carrying out for more than 24 years and, according to what they say on their website, these objectives “have been playing a fundamental role in the department, through collective processes with parents and students, they have been forging mass unity, Several mobilizations have been achieved for the defense of public and popular education in all its magnitude, the job stability of teachers and for the right to quality education for the Colombian people,” they say.

On the other hand, they also indicated that the long journey from their territories to Bogotá was financed with their own resources and that, to that extent, there is no organization or entity behind these demonstrations. It is worth noting that these protests took place while the extraordinary sessions were being installed for the discussion of the National Development Plan, the ban on fracking and the health reform. with Infobae

