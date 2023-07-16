The “Cachi” will be out of the courts for 5 months

LOCAL. –

José Bagüí’s recovery process will require time, patience and effort from both the player and the medical and rehabilitation staff. The priority will be his complete recovery and his return to the courts in optimal condition.

Tibia and fibula fracture is the diagnosis for José Baguí.

An unfortunate injury occurred in the match between Centro Deportivo Olmedo and Alianza de Guano when José “Cachi” Bagüí, a player with a great presence in the Riobambeño team, suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in his right leg. The incident occurred during a ball cleared by Baguí, in which Nicolás Cisneros, with excessive force, caused the injury to the young “Ciclón” player.

The news of “Cachi” Bagüí’s injury has generated consternation, especially in the Centro Deportivo Olmedo team, where the player had gained a very important role in the tactical scheme under the direction of Nelson Tapia. Nicolás Cisneros, involved in the play, made his apology public through social networks, lamenting the consequences for his professional colleague. The José Bagüí fracture will require considerable recovery time. According to the official part of the Riobambeño team, it is estimated that he will be off the pitch for a period of 4 to 5 months, which represents the end of the season for the player.

The absence of “Cachi” will be a great challenge for Centro Deportivo Olmedo, since his presence on the field of play was essential both in defense and in contributing to attack. The team must look for alternatives and readjust its strategy to make up for the absence of the talented player. Solidarity and support for José Baguí have been expressed by teammates, fans and other players throughout social networks and in the football environment. The messages of encouragement and speedy recovery do not stop, providing strength and encouragement to the player in his rehabilitation process. The work of the Riobambeño team has not had rest, with the difficult task for the coaching staff of rebuilding their scheme in the absence of Cachi.