THE CAÇULO OF THE ZACARIAS « News cde

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Locals, by editorial office) As Kelembú announced in a video posted on his Facebook page and that went through all social networks, the Comptroller General of the Republic appeared yesterday, Monday, July 31, at the Municipality of CDE with the in order to begin the investigations of some of the 28 complaints that weigh on the administration of Miguel Prieto. The first place to be intervened is going to be the asphalt plant, the one that Miguel Prieto swore he would bring to pave our city, the slogan was 1km of asphalt per day, it was only a memory. At the same time, a control team is reviewing the documentation provided by the Municipality and verifying the veracity of this. The most gloomy thing in this whole matter is that the hiring that was made during the pandemic has already jumped, where 23 hurreros were found hired as professionals. of health and charging, of course.

The most obvious of all is the justification they gave saying that it was a “typing error” to put a secretary’s assistant as a laboratory assistant, and an accounting assistant as a laboratory technician, to this are added 26 hired in the administrative part and Little by little the mask falls off.

Kelembu says that at least 10 years awaits them for those who do not have jurisdiction, for the moment there are 4 accusations with preventive detention that go to Miguel Prieto, Sebastián Martínez, Oscar Café and Dani Mujica. Among the complaints there is also talk of the school lunch with a damage of 12 billion dollars to the commune, purchase of electric buses with an overbilling of 450 thousand dollars over the real cost of 150 thousand dollars.

In principle Miguel Prieto said that they come to control, I have nothing to hide, and now he asks that they not intervene, unfortunate the plummet of the Zacarias caçulo.

