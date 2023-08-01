Home » THE CAÇULO OF THE ZACARIAS « News cde
News

THE CAÇULO OF THE ZACARIAS « News cde

by admin
THE CAÇULO OF THE ZACARIAS « News cde

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Locals, by editorial office) As Kelembú announced in a video posted on his Facebook page and that went through all social networks, the Comptroller General of the Republic appeared yesterday, Monday, July 31, at the Municipality of CDE with the in order to begin the investigations of some of the 28 complaints that weigh on the administration of Miguel Prieto. The first place to be intervened is going to be the asphalt plant, the one that Miguel Prieto swore he would bring to pave our city, the slogan was 1km of asphalt per day, it was only a memory. At the same time, a control team is reviewing the documentation provided by the Municipality and verifying the veracity of this. The most gloomy thing in this whole matter is that the hiring that was made during the pandemic has already jumped, where 23 hurreros were found hired as professionals. of health and charging, of course.

The most obvious of all is the justification they gave saying that it was a “typing error” to put a secretary’s assistant as a laboratory assistant, and an accounting assistant as a laboratory technician, to this are added 26 hired in the administrative part and Little by little the mask falls off.

Kelembu says that at least 10 years awaits them for those who do not have jurisdiction, for the moment there are 4 accusations with preventive detention that go to Miguel Prieto, Sebastián Martínez, Oscar Café and Dani Mujica. Among the complaints there is also talk of the school lunch with a damage of 12 billion dollars to the commune, purchase of electric buses with an overbilling of 450 thousand dollars over the real cost of 150 thousand dollars.

See also  Offspring runs under the canopy | News.at

In principle Miguel Prieto said that they come to control, I have nothing to hide, and now he asks that they not intervene, unfortunate the plummet of the Zacarias caçulo.

comment

comment

You may also like

Valledupar celebrates Breastfeeding Week

Visibilia Viva – The Daily Fact

A week later the government will end, Maryam...

Alleged rustlers involved in cattle theft in Casanare...

Milan stock market down, changes direction after Pmi...

Dream big and make the impossible possible: Naila...

Indigenous communities carry out blockades on the Pan-American...

DJI Commits to Full Compliance with China’s New...

Illinois Tool Works EPS beat expectations by $0.02,...

Border Patrol Agent Indicted on Charges of Bribery...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy