After the National Government presented the National Development Plan to the Congress of the Republic, work began on one of its main goals for the next four years: the acceleration of the Multipurpose Cadastre for the consolidation of a rural reform.

For this reason, the Agustín Codazzi Geographic Institute – IGAC, the National Planning Department – DNP, the Superintendence of Notaries and Registry – SNR and the National Land Agency – ANT met with the mayors of the municipalities of El Paso, Tamalameque and Astrea (Cease); San Onofre and Toluviejo (Sucre); El Peñón and Montecristo (Bolívar), territories where they will begin the cadastral updating process with a multipurpose approach.

The process has an investment of more than $18,600 million. The General Director of IGAC, Gustavo Adolfo Marulanda Morales, explained to the local leaders the importance that the inhabitants of the municipalities know that the cadastral updating exercise will allow the Government to understand the needs and potential of the territory and contribute to the execution of public policies in favor of the development and well-being of the

populations.

In this process, half a million hectares corresponding to 54,435 properties will be updated, whose cadastral information is between 6 and 15 years out of date.

In the department of Cesar, the municipalities of Astrea, El Paso and Tamalameque, total some 189,442 hectares, with about 27,574 properties whose cadastral information is 15 years out of date.

“The Multipurpose Cadastre is a fundamental instrument for decision-making at the local, regional and national level. It allows having information that not only helps to take measures in fiscal matters, but also legal security of the properties, to know the potential of the land, its productive values, for territorial development and the issue of risks”, explained Marulanda.

Antonio Avendaño, Director of Territorial Planning and Development of the National Planning Department – DNP, asked the mayors to inform their municipal teams about the Multipurpose Cadastre strategy and explain to citizens the benefits that this exercise brings for finances and investment in the municipalities.

Olga Fonseca, consultant and specialist in Land Administration of the World Bank, explained that, at the request of the National Government, the World Bank granted a loan for US$ 100 million to be executed at the head of the DNP as coordinating entity, the IGAC and the Superintendence of Notaries and Registry as cadastral authorities, and the National Land Agency as land authority to develop and complement the Multipurpose Cadastre.

“Most of the resources are being allocated to the implementation of the cadastre; there is another investment component in terms of technology and institutional strengthening, and another very small one in project administration and management that includes audits,” Fonseca said.

Related