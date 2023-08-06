The Cali Philharmonic Orchestra arrives with “From American airs to imperial Vienna”

After a month of vacation, the Cali Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the stages of the capital of the Valley.

On this occasion, on August 10 at 7:00 pm, the Beethoven Hall will be in charge of hosting the seasonal concert “From American airs to imperial Vienna” under the baton of maestro Jorge Mario Uribe, associate director of the OFC and a program that includes great works by composers Sergei Prokofiev, Maurice Ravel and Joseph Haydn.

“We will have a first part with two works in which an interesting element of 20th century music is raised. With two European composers like Ravel and Prokofiev, with music so closely linked to their nations (France and Russia respectively) due to the rise of the American continent and the cultural exchange by means of transportation, they offer us their vision of American culture from the side of Ravel mixed with impressionism and Hebrew folklore on Prokofiev’s side. This is contrasted in a second part with one of the symphonies that already announce the Sturm und Drang period of a young Haydn, carving out great prestige precisely due to works like this, endowed with wit and inspiration that leave no doubt about his genius. ”, highlights the teacher Jorge Mario Uribe.

On this occasion, the Russian pianist Sergei Sichkov will be the guest soloist of the Cali Philharmonic Orchestra, who for 16 years served as Pianist of the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia and is currently the Pianist of the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra.

Recitals

In 1990, in Vienna (Austria), he made his first performance in Europe with the Conservatory Student Orchestra, which was registered as an important musical event.

Since then he has given recitals in Russia.

Ukraine, France, Greece, Spain, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Bolivia, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Brazil and Cuba.

He participated in the first Moscow Rachmaninoff Piano Festival in 1993.

In 1998 he completed doctoral studies at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory, presenting his research project on the interpretations of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s piano works.

Those attending this concert will be able to find a “contrasting program of 20th century music and 18th century work that navigates between Rococo and the dawn of classicism.

Accompanied by the Russian soloist Sergei Sichkov, much loved by the Cali public, performing the concert at Sol de Ravel”, stated our associate director, maestro Jorge Mario Uribe.

The ticket office is for sale at the Proartes house and with a price of $30,000 general locality.

The repertoire for this concert is:

SERGEI PROKOFIEV

– Overture on Hebrew themes Op.34b

MAURICE RAVEL

– Piano Concerto No 1 in G Major

JOSEPH HAYDN

– Symphony No 7 in C major Hob 1 No. 7 “Le midi”

