After creating the Housing Institute; to get 17 councilors to approve the Public Housing Policy and to acquire 110 hectares for housing development, the Mayor Luis Eduardo Castro, explained that being able to structure the housing issue has been a costly and complex issue because there were not enough tools to make a call that would allow housing to be delivered to those who need it most and thus avoid the sale of subsidies as has happened in previous cases.

As a result of the public housing policy, it was found that close to 20,000 people needed housing and of these, 57 percent, are already part of irregular housing projects that have been legalized by this administration, in a work led by the Municipal Planning Secretariat.

Thus, it is necessary to deliver housing solutions to less than 8,600 people, to whom this call is directed, whose purpose is to identify the potential beneficiaries of the housing subsidies that the municipality of Yopal will deliver.

The poor and humble have the right to benefit from macro projects

At the opening of this call for the identification of potential beneficiaries of housing subsidies, the macro project “Alamedas Martha Mojica” was presented, structured by the teams of INDEV, EAAAY and the Secretariats of Planning and Infrastructure, in which the development of wide roads to guarantee the mobility of the sector and institutional areas such as: 1 mega-school, 1 administrative center, 1 CAI, 2 cultural centers, community halls, 6 CDI, 1 Sports Complex, 1 skate Park and a main ecological structure of 21 hectares for the ecosystem protection.

Mayor Luis Eduardo Castro emphasized that this will be one of the most complete housing projects that have been developed and for its development, contributions from various administrations will be required.

In order for the call to begin, the following stages had to be carried out:

The first thing was to create INDEV, as a robust institute with greater competencies in the development of housing projects. With the approval of the Yopal Council, this objective was achieved.

Taking into account that there were shortcomings in previous government calls, because there were no tools to solve the housing deficit and after listening to the clamor of the citizenry, it was decided to structure the public housing policy that took about 2 years, with the process of elaboration and subsequent approval of the 17 councilors of Yopal.

From the beginning of the administration, it was observed that there was no land, so an acquisition procedure was initiated, in parallel with the formulation of housing projects. This stage took a little over two years.

Based on the three previous points, it was finally possible to structure the call for the identification of potential beneficiaries of housing subsidies.

Attention days

The call started on March 9 and ends on March 22. The population will be served from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon

Special attention to people protected by judicial sentences

This Saturday, March 11, the Bicentennial Coliseum will attend only people who represent homes protected by court rulings such as human settlements or where the right to decent housing is protected, due to some special condition.

It should be noted that on this day this population will be attended exclusively, in order to provide timely care and with greater agility.

beak and certificate

To provide more expeditious attention, days were established to attend to citizens.

For example, on even days, people whose ID number ends in an even number will be served, and on odd days, when the last digit ends in odd.

Remember:

1. Being sisbenizado (a) in the city of Yopal.

2. Be a Yopale (a) by birth or by adoption, having a residence in the Township of at least 10 years.

3. None of the members of the family nucleus that appears to the call, can have properties in any part of the country.

4. None of the members of the family nucleus that presents itself to the call, may have been a beneficiary of a housing subsidy in the national territory.

Source: Municipal Mayor of Yopal

